Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is proposing several changes impacting pet owners. Commission had its first reading of some of those changes on Friday. As changes could be underway for pet owners, the director at Chatham County Animal Services said one of the biggest changes would...
Rescue Me Friday: Cap
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most animals at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah are ready to go to most any home. But sometimes, there are special cases. Nina Schulze is the Humane Society’s adoption manager. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with the 1-year-old domestic short hair who has a rare condition that will impact where she can live.
Savannah Day of Peace
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will be a day of peace and unity for members from all sectors of our community. The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire is hosting the first “Day of Peace” event in Savannah. Jill Cheeks, the Executive Director for The Mediation Center, joined...
Perry Lane Hotel releases new menu
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Emporium at the Perry Lane Hotel immediately carved a place for itself in Savannah’s food scene when it opened a few years ago, and now it is new again. Dan Herget is the new executive chef at the Emporium, and just Thursday, he introduced...
New COVID testing kiosk available in Liberty Co. on Georgia Southern’s campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing kiosk through the Coastal Health District is now available in Liberty County. Georgia Southern’s Liberty Campus is the third and final campus within the university to receive one of the COVID testing kiosks. Campus leaders say they’re excited it will serve not only students, but also the community.
INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions. Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money. But there is free assistance out there for those who need it. Friday, there’s a free...
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease. Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s...
Savannah Great Strides walk happening on Saturday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Great Strides walk will get underway Saturday morning. The fundraising event offers hope to those living with cystic fibrosis. Tom Triplett Community Park will be filled with people Saturday all working on the same mission - finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. It’s a rare, genetic disease that the Dick family says changed their lives.
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
Rip current warnings along the Southeast coast
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There have been rip current warnings along the Southeast coast, including Tybee Island and Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards on Hilton Head Island are still allowing folks to swim on Friday, but should you choose to enter the water, there are a few things you should know.
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
True Blue 5k race kicks off Georgia Southern Homecoming
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners at Georgia Southern got in the Homecoming spirit bright and early Saturday morning. The annual True Blue 5k race helps kick off Homecoming with a run through parts of campus. In recent years, the university has teamed with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation as...
