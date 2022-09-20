Oily rag causes fire on Connecticut Ave in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have put out a fire on Connecticut Avenue in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Springfield Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the fire.
MAP: 105 Connecticut Ave. in Springfield
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an improper disposal of an oily rag that was used to finish hardwood floors.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0