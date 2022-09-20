The 21st annual Pumpkin Run will take place Sunday in the West Haymarket. It will begin near Canopy and P Streets and end in front of the Pinnacle Bank Arena main entrance. More than 3,700 runners from 50 area elementary schools are expected to take part in what has become the largest youth-only fun run in the nation. Heats will be held every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. and are divided by grade and school size. Each runner receives a finisher medal and souvenir cup when they finish.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO