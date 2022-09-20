Read full article on original website
WOWT
Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
1011now.com
The Happy Raven to close its doors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The long-term effects of COVID go beyond the lingering coughs and chest pains. Bars and restaurants had to adapt to a world of social distancing, and some fared better than others. This week, The Happy Raven announced it would be closing its doors. Matt Myers started...
klin.com
Pumpkin Run Set For Sunday
The 21st annual Pumpkin Run will take place Sunday in the West Haymarket. It will begin near Canopy and P Streets and end in front of the Pinnacle Bank Arena main entrance. More than 3,700 runners from 50 area elementary schools are expected to take part in what has become the largest youth-only fun run in the nation. Heats will be held every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. and are divided by grade and school size. Each runner receives a finisher medal and souvenir cup when they finish.
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
klin.com
Lincoln Residents Encouraged To Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Sara Hartzell with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department says those plans are typically...
1011now.com
Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln streets to expected to close for two events on Sunday, Sept. 25. Streets Alive!- Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Ready To Open In Lincoln On Saturday
If the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves a permanent gaming license for the WarHorse Casino during it’s meeting on Friday, Lincoln residents will be able to start playing slot machines on Saturday morning. “We will get ready and we will be fully prepared to open at 10:30 Saturday...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Granted Permanent Gaming License
Warm up those arms, because it’s slot machine time! The Racing and Gaming Commission granted WarHorse its permanent gaming license, which enables WarHorse to open its temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 AM. The location is near Highway 77 and West Denton Road in southwest Lincoln.
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
News Channel Nebraska
Recreation additions to Beatrice, celebrated with ribbon-cutting events
BEATRICE – It was a triple-header of ribbon cuttings in a southeast Nebraska city on Thursday. Beatrice and Gage County celebrated three new recreational additions to the community. One is the Gage County Foundation Trail Depot…named for a major donation of funds through the Gage County Foundation. Organization President Don Vetrovsky says it’s one of several nice projects in the community.
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
Sand Hills Express
Scott Family to be Honored with the Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award
This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.
klin.com
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
1011now.com
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department is still investigating. Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at around 2:26 p.m. Witnesses report that the motorcyclist was driving...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
