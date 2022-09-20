Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
How to Watch Tonight's Epic Law & Order Crossover and Where To Stream
Tonight is the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all make their big season premieres in an epic crossover, and here's how and where to watch. If you happen to be able to watch live, you can catch the entire crossover on NBC, which kicks off at 8 PM EST with Law & Order and then continues with SVU at 9 PM EST and then concludes with Organized Crime at 10 PM EST. You can also watch through the NBC app or the Xfinity App if you have a cable provider, and then you can also watch all three shows on Peacock.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
SAG Union Addresses Crunchyroll's Mob Psycho 100 Dub Drama
Mob Psycho 100 is days out from its season three debut, but right now, the anime is in the spotlight for the worst reasons. Last week, reports surfaced one of the anime's stars would not return for its newest season. The decision came to pass following failed negotiations involving the SAG-AFTRA union. And now, the guilt is addressing the situation on its own.
Ferris Bueller Spinoff Teased by Cobra Kai Creator
Cobra Kai recently dropped its fifth season on Netflix, and the folks responsible for the series are going to be tackling another fun follow-up to a cinematic classic. It was announced last month that Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have a Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off in the works with Paramount. Sam and Victor's Day Off will follow the Chicago valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a joy ride. Recently, Hurwitz teased the creative team's plans for the project (via Deadline).
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
Breaking Bad Creator's New Show Lands at Apple TV+ With Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn Starring
Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan has found a home for his next television series with Apple TV+ confirming that they've handed out a two-season order for the "Untitled Vince Gilligan Project." Gilligan won't be alone in his new series however as he's also bringing Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn along with him from Better Call Saul. Seehorn will lead the series which was previously described as being "blended, grounded genre drama." The new series will also be a Sony Pictures Television production, the same home that Gilligan has worked with since the start of Breaking Bad.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares New Poster, Trailer
The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its main series some time ago, and now, it seems the franchise is keeping its eye on the future. While its manga is out exploring a new generation of heroes, the anime is preparing to do the same on its own time. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is on the horizon, and we've been given a new poster-trailer combo ahead of its release.
Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers
Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO
Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff
Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
