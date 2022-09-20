Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Don Mattingly won’t be back as Marlins manager in 2023
MIAMI – Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met...
NBC Sports
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
NBC Sports
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout
Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
NBC Sports
Doval sets Giants' Statcast era record with 104 mph pitch
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Camilo Doval turned around and peaked at the scoreboard in San Diego six weeks ago, the Giants' closer saw 103 mph. "I hope that is correct," he told himself at the time. The official number came in at 102.9 mph that day, tying a franchise record...
NBC Sports
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Odd infield gaff costly in Giants' frustrating loss to D-backs
Alex Cobb has been one of the unluckiest pitchers in all of baseball this season. Prior to his outing in the Giants' 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field, Cobb (5 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) had been dominating on the mound as of late.
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return
Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
NBC Sports
Knicks’ Leon Rose plays it safe with media, Mitchell trade: ‘We’re thrilled with where we are’
Leon Rose continues to play it safe. He’s played it safe with the New York media since he arrived — he doesn’t meet with them. Instead, he again turned this week to the MSG Network — owned by Knicks governor James Dolan — so he doesn’t have to face hard questions or defend decisions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tortorella's 'biggest battle,' York eats a hit but shows poise and more on Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers held a pair of scrimmages on Day 2 of training camp Friday. John Tortorella wasn't putting much stock into them. After all, there are 60-plus healthy players in the Flyers' camp and Tortorella didn't see any of them touch a single puck on Day 1.
Comments / 0