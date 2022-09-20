Officers break up sideshow in Madera County, make arrests. There were hundreds of vehicles

Officers made a handful of arrests following a sideshow in the Madera Ranchos that involved hundreds of cars, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

About 250 vehicles were seen at Avenue 12 and Road 36 after midnight on Sunday, Madera County CHP said.

The intersection was blocked by cars while some set off fireworks and others performed car stunts, CHP said.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted as the CHP arrested five people and impounded two cars, as well confiscated a ghost gun , brass knuckles and a high-capacity gun magazine, CHP said.

“It’s important to know that being a spectator to a sideshow is a misdemeanor under California Vehicle Code section 23109(c), aiding and abetting in a speed contest,” the CHP wrote in a Facebook post .