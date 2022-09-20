ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Officers break up sideshow in Madera County, make arrests. There were hundreds of vehicles

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Officers made a handful of arrests following a sideshow in the Madera Ranchos that involved hundreds of cars, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

About 250 vehicles were seen at Avenue 12 and Road 36 after midnight on Sunday, Madera County CHP said.

The intersection was blocked by cars while some set off fireworks and others performed car stunts, CHP said.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted as the CHP arrested five people and impounded two cars, as well confiscated a ghost gun , brass knuckles and a high-capacity gun magazine, CHP said.

“It’s important to know that being a spectator to a sideshow is a misdemeanor under California Vehicle Code section 23109(c), aiding and abetting in a speed contest,” the CHP wrote in a Facebook post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouizK_0i3IQt3400
Officers in Madera County busted up a sideshow shown a cruiser’s dashboard camera on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol said. CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiding And Abetting#The Madera Ranchos#Chp#California Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Logging truck tipped over headed down HWY 168

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fully loaded logging truck tipped over on Highway 168 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP says the truck loaded with 7,800 pounds of logs was headed westbound on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane around 6:45 a.m.  CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the curve and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver flips car near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.  According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
FRESNO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine woman wanted for domestic violence

Yolanda Vasquez is currently wanted by authorities in Merced County on a warrant, with a total bail amount of $20,000 issued out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. She is wanted on felony charges of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury.
GUSTINE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Felon arrested with gun in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found with a gun inside of a vehicle parked the wrong way on a street last week, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers said they found a car that belonged to a man who was wanted on a warrant […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Driver in deadly crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who is accused of killing one person in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 27-year-old Antonio Orosco was arrested following a deadly crash near Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue on Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m., officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
302
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy