5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Recalled: Cancer Chemical In Hand Sanitizer Sold In Washington
The company Salon Technologies International. Inc is voluntarily recalling an expensive and popular hand sanitizer because it could contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene. How do you make sure you do not have this in your house?. WHERE IN WASHINGTON WAS IT SOLD? The company recalled " one lot of Antica...
Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times
If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
Wildlife Officials Warn of Aggressive Owl at Popular Washington Park
An aggressive owl's antics have prompted the city of SeaTac to issue a warning. People who frequent North SeaTac park are advised to wear hats or helmets for protection. Some people also arm themselves with an umbrella. It seems like something out of a horror movie. Are Barred Owls friendly?
Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington
Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
Real McCoy In Space Thanks To Love Of Tacoma Fan
Star Trek actor DeForest Kelley, who passed away in 1999, is finally going to space for real - thanks to the love of a very special Star Trek fan. Kristine M. Smith of Tacoma was given a lock of the actor's hair after he passed away. And when she heard that the ashes of fellow Star Trek alum were headed to space, she knew Kelley should take that ride alongside them.
Back in the Rankings, No. 18 Washington Hosts Stanford
SEATTLE (AP) — The first three games of Kalen DeBoer’s tenure at Washington were about proving to the Huskies that they had successfully left the trouble from the past couple of seasons behind. Now that the 18th-ranked Huskies have earned some attention, the next step is proving it...
