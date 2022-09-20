ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Plaza groups want to limit height variances that developers can build

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9FX8_0i3IP03v00

Future Country Club Plaza buildings seeking height variances may face significantly less wiggle room, thanks to a proposed policy from a familiar alliance of stakeholders.

An ordinance would amend the Plaza Bowl Overlay District to stipulate, “In no event shall the City Council grant a (building height) deviation in excess of the lesser of 10% of the height limitations set forth in this ordinance, or six feet, or which shall add any occupiable floor space.”

The amendment also says that city officials must consider whether requested deviations are based on “reasonably necessary and demonstrated need or hardship” — life safety, engineering, construction or restoration reasons, rather than applicant-created conditions — and would “adversely affect” any neighboring or nearby properties.

City Council members Katheryn Shields , Andrea Bough and Eric Bunch co-sponsored the new ordinance, with support from Block Real Estate Services LLC, Historic Kansas City and the Plaza’s management.

As is, the Plaza Bowl policy does not restrict height deviation requests. Rather, it gives officials leeway to grant those exceptions — “if the proposed use is consistent with the zoning of the property” and if the deviation is called out as such on the development plan in question.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#City Council#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy