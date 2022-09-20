ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Person
Brian Frosh
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville, police say

Pikesville, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say an 83-year-old man was carjacked on Tuesday in Pikesville. Police said the carjacking happened at the intersection in Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. Officers learned the victim was pulled out of his car, threatened with a gun and then had his...
PIKESVILLE, MD
#Murder#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council tackles illegal street racing, awaiting mayor's signature

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Videos of illegal stunt driving and illegal off-road vehicles continue to pour into FOX45's newsroom as the city awaits a response from Mayor Brandon Scott. The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill that would allow stiffer penalties for such activity, but it's waiting for the mayor's signature to become law.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police locate missing man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man. Police said 46-year-old Rayner Whitaker is described as being 6'0, 210lbs and was last seen at about noon on Saturday. Police believe he may be in the Pikesville area in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday

Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say

Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
WASHINGTON, DC

