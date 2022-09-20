Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Statistics show nearly 75 crimes committed in proposed Johns Hopkins police districts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The opposition was heard loud and clear. "There has not been a 100% successful police force," a protestor said. On Thursday, dozens of protesters effectively shut down a town hall about Johns Hopkins University's plans for a new police force. But supporters of Johns Hopkins creating...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Man sought after child escapes possible human trafficking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore child narrowly escapes being trafficked across the country, and now the U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted in connection to the case, officials said. Ramon Ruiz, 31, of Baltimore, is wanted for second-degree rape. It’s a disturbing case involving...
foxbaltimore.com
BARCS attempted armed robbery incident sparks renewed questions about juvenile justice
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city in crisis, two more kids in Baltimore have found themselves accused of a crime after an animal shelter employee said she was the victim of an attempted armed robbery. The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS, reopened Thursday with additional security...
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Judge grants Maryland BOE's request to count mail-in ballots before Election Day
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge granted the Maryland State Board of Elections' request to begin counting mail-in and absentee ballots before Election Day. The board wanted to be able to start counting mail-in ballots on Oct. 1 -- ahead of Election Day. It's 40...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with interfering with investigation into death of UMD football coach's son
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland man is accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017, in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff in Cherry Hill, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted was arrested after a standoff in south Baltimore, according to police. Police took 36-year-old Ricardo Cure Jr., into custody early this afternoon. He faces attempted murder charges after stabbing a coworker with a knife in April of 2022, according to investigators.
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT VIOLENCE ||Four shot in separate incidents, two suspects arrested on The Block
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot in South Baltimore and another victim injured near East Baltimore Street in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just before 10:45 Saturday night, officers responded to a scene near 5th street for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 31-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man abducted, found shot dead in trunk of burning car in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in northwest Baltimore. Investigators say 39-year-old Steven Gillus was found dead in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Anne Arundel County police said Gillus lived at The Preserve apartments in Hanover.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
foxbaltimore.com
83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville, police say
Pikesville, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say an 83-year-old man was carjacked on Tuesday in Pikesville. Police said the carjacking happened at the intersection in Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. Officers learned the victim was pulled out of his car, threatened with a gun and then had his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council tackles illegal street racing, awaiting mayor's signature
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Videos of illegal stunt driving and illegal off-road vehicles continue to pour into FOX45's newsroom as the city awaits a response from Mayor Brandon Scott. The Baltimore City Council has passed a bill that would allow stiffer penalties for such activity, but it's waiting for the mayor's signature to become law.
foxbaltimore.com
Jared Kushner's apartment company to pay $3.25 million over illegal fees, poor maintenance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A property management company associated with Jared Kushner has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state of Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain its properties. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, owns a 50% stake in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police locate missing man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man. Police said 46-year-old Rayner Whitaker is described as being 6'0, 210lbs and was last seen at about noon on Saturday. Police believe he may be in the Pikesville area in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday
Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: D.C. woman dies in Oxon Hill hit-and-run, searching for driver and Jeep involved
Prince George's County, Md. (WBFF) — Prince George's County Police Department says a woman from Washington, D.C. died in a hit-and-run on Sept. 18th in Oxon Hill, and are now searching for the driver and vehicle involved. Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. in the area...
foxbaltimore.com
55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say
Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
Comments / 0