K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop
Over 300 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $36,000 was seized during a traffic stop near Wadena, Minnesota on Tuesday. John Gordon, 32, from Waubun, Minnesota was arrested during the stop. He has been charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime. Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr said the...
Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local farmer reported a yearling heifer had been shot and butchered in his pasture. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
lptv.org
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
valleynewslive.com
Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Thatcher Wade Ellingson, 23, of West Fargo, for Driving after having his Driver’s License Suspended. Cian Destiny Swifthawk, 21, of Devils Lake, for Public Nuisance. The Crookston Fire Department...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, authorities said
Minnesota public safety officials say they believe the swatting calls at Minnesota schools on Wednesday came from the same person. At least 15 schools in Minnesota were targeted with calls reporting fake school shootings, resulting in a large law enforcement response.
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
boreal.org
The State of Minnesota sues to recover money from Feeding Our Future following federal fraud charges
One day after federal prosecutors unsealed indictments in what they called the nation’s largest case of pandemic fraud, a state agency is pushing back against criticism that it did not do enough to stop the misappropriation of millions of taxpayer dollars. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) filed a...
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500
A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: 3 of 18 business fail alcohol compliance check
Grand Forks Police conducted 18 alcohol compliance checks on Thursday. Fifteen businesses passed the test, but three failed – Applebee’s, Paradiso and the Long Haul Saloon. Under the supervision of a police officer, an underage buyer enters the establishment and tries to buy alcohol without hiding their age....
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
