South Bend, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte to be Featured on PBS

(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in single-car accident on Indiana State Route 933

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on Indiana State Route 933, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Police say that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from South Bend is dead. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart

The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
#Linus K12#Community School#City Council#Renovate#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#The South Bend Tribune#The School Board#Sbcsc
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart

A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting

29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Pig Death Toll from Crash Released

(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
SILVER LAKE, IN

