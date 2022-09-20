Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WTHR
Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in single-car accident on Indiana State Route 933
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on Indiana State Route 933, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Police say that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from South Bend is dead. The driver of...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
WNDU
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
abc57.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend
A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
abc57.com
Police investigating assault near downtown South Bend on August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on video officers want to speak with as part of an assault investigation. The assault took place around 6:30 a.m. on August 21 near downtown South Bend. If you recognize...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
95.3 MNC
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
hometownnewsnow.com
Pig Death Toll from Crash Released
(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
abc57.com
Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
