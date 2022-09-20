BCSO: Suspect dead after deputy pursuit in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the South Valley. Officials say they were flagged down at around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious person inside a vehicle near Rio Bravo. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, who ended up fleeing his vehicle after ramming into three deputy units.

He fled westbound on Rio Bravo and turned southbound on Isleta. The suspect crashed into two civilian vehicles near Isleta and Camino Del Valle. BCSO says the suspect exited the vehicle and refused to comply with deputy commands, and a confrontation ensued. They say at least one deputy engaged the suspect and shot him.

The suspect died on the scene from at least one gunshot wound. Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen. It is unknown how many deputies were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired at the male suspect. Once the suspect’s family has been notified, his identity will be released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.