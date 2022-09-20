ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nick Allen sitting Sunday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Allen is being replaced at shortstop by Ernie Clement versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. In 293 plate appearances this season, Allen has a .208 batting average with a .540 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Toglia not in Rockies' lineup on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Toglia is being replaced at first base by C.J. Cron versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 88 plate appearances this season, Toglia has a .220 batting average with a .700 OPS, 2 home...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Ford sitting for Los Angeles Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels did not list Mike Ford in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Ford will sit out Sunday's game against the Twins while Matt Thais takes over at first base and Max Stassi rejoins the lineup at catcher and bats seventh. Ford is batting...
MLB
numberfire.com

Rangers' Bubba Thompson sitting versus Guardians Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not list Bubba Thompson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Thompson will take the afternoon off while Adolis Garcia starts in right field and bats fourth against the Guardians. Thompson has already flashed the speed that had him catching eyes in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor not in lineup Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Naylor is being replaced at first base by Owen Miller versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. In 472 plate appearances this season, Naylor has a .258 batting average with a .773 OPS, 19 home runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Reds rookie Mike Siani sitting Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Mike Siani in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Siani will sit out Sunday's game while Jonathan India rejoins the lineup at second base and bats second. Stuart Fairchild will take over for Siani in centerfield, TJ Friedl will fill left field, and Alejo Lopez will move from second base to designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH

