Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Brandon Nimmo in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nimmo is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Nimmo for 1.3 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin not in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Naquin for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly sitting Sunday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Cooper Hummel versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. Geraldo Perdomo is also exiting the lineup. In 330 plate appearances this season, Kelly has...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Gabriel Arias in lineup for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arias is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Tyler Freemand and Luke Maile are also entering the lineup. Our models project Arias for 0.6...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven sitting Sunday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 195 plate appearances this season, Serven has a .208 batting average with a .611...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Adam Engel starting for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Adam Engel in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Engel will bat ninth and start in centerfield while A.J. Pollock moves to left field and Mark Payton takes a seat. Engel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor not in lineup Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Naylor is being replaced at first base by Owen Miller versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. In 472 plate appearances this season, Naylor has a .258 batting average with a .773 OPS, 19 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Andres Gimenez sitting for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Gimenez is being replaced at second base by Tyler Freeman versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Will Brennan and Austin Hedges are also exiting the lineup. In 527 plate appearances this season,...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Austin Romine as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine will bat ninth and start at catcher Sunday while Chuckie Robinson moves to the bench. Romine has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.6 fantasy points.
numberfire.com
Sam Huff sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Sam Huff in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will sit out Sunday's game as Jonah Heim takes over at catcher and Kole Calhoun starts at designated hitter. Huff has made 113 plate appearances so far this season, with 3...
numberfire.com
Reds rookie Mike Siani sitting Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Mike Siani in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Siani will sit out Sunday's game while Jonathan India rejoins the lineup at second base and bats second. Stuart Fairchild will take over for Siani in centerfield, TJ Friedl will fill left field, and Alejo Lopez will move from second base to designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Giants' Joey Bart sitting Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Joey Bart in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will sit out Sunday's game while Austin Wynns starts at catcher and bats eighth. Bart has 11 home runs, 30 runs, 23 RBI, 2 stolen bases, and a .216 batting...
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas not in lineup Sunday afternoon for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thomas is being replaced in center field by Corbin Carroll versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. In 510 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .232 batting average with a .620 OPS, 8 home...
Comments / 0