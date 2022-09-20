Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO