Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Adolis Garcia batting fourth for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Adolis Garcia in right field for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Garcia will bat fourth and play in right field, while Bubba Thompson takes the afternoon off. Our models project Garcia, who has a $3,400 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.7 fantasy points against...
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
Nick Allen sitting Sunday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Allen is being replaced at shortstop by Ernie Clement versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. In 293 plate appearances this season, Allen has a .208 batting average with a .540 OPS,...
Rangers' Bubba Thompson sitting versus Guardians Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Bubba Thompson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Thompson will take the afternoon off while Adolis Garcia starts in right field and bats fourth against the Guardians. Thompson has already flashed the speed that had him catching eyes in the...
Austin Wynns catching Sunday for San Francisco
The San Francisco Giants will start Austin Wynns at catcher in Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Joey Bart sits. Our models project Wynns, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 5.3 fantasy points against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Nimmo in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nimmo is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Nimmo for 1.3 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.6 FanDuel points.
Carson Kelly sitting Sunday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Cooper Hummel versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. Geraldo Perdomo is also exiting the lineup. In 330 plate appearances this season, Kelly has...
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
Sam Huff sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Sam Huff in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will sit out Sunday's game as Jonah Heim takes over at catcher and Kole Calhoun starts at designated hitter. Huff has made 113 plate appearances so far this season, with 3...
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
Adam Engel starting for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Adam Engel in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Engel will bat ninth and start in centerfield while A.J. Pollock moves to left field and Mark Payton takes a seat. Engel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Diaz for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
Thairo Estrada batting second for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants will start Thairo Estrada in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will bat second and start in right field Sunday while LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to right field, Mike Yastrzemski starts in centerfield, and Austin Slater sits. Estrada has a $2,400 salary...
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Austin Romine catching for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Austin Romine as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine will bat ninth and start at catcher Sunday while Chuckie Robinson moves to the bench. Romine has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.6 fantasy points.
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
