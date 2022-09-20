Read full article on original website
LMPD: Man found shot and killed on Buechel Bank Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Rd. around midnight on Sunday. When Sixth Division officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced...
Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
Family and friends remember JCPS bus driver who was shot and killed a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway. Saturday, family and friends hosted a memorial for him. It was an emotional afternoon as everyone shared their...
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
Family of Louisville murder victim still waiting for answers, closure a year later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville murder victim is still grieving, waiting for answers, and praying for closure, after one year. This weekend marks one year since 26-year-old Terry Smith Jr. was shot and killed. So far, there have been no arrests in the case and that's...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived...
LMPD: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and...
'Violent' felon arrested after police chase around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase involving a "violent felon" stretched across Louisville and impacted some Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said around 12:45 p.m. their Seventh Division responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road for an active bank hold up.
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
