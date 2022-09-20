ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

LMPD: Man found shot and killed on Buechel Bank Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Rd. around midnight on Sunday. When Sixth Division officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Murder
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WLKY.com

'Violent' felon arrested after police chase around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase involving a "violent felon" stretched across Louisville and impacted some Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said around 12:45 p.m. their Seventh Division responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road for an active bank hold up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy