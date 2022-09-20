ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

Related
95.3 MNC

Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend

A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in single-car accident on Indiana State Route 933

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on Indiana State Route 933, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Police say that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from South Bend is dead. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
abc57.com

Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free tickets available for Cops and Goblins at Four Winds Field

Free tickets to this year's Cops and Goblins event at Four Winds Field can be picked up at several locations throughout South Bend. The event is October 24 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. You can pick up tickets at the following locations:. South Bend Police Department Front Desk. 701 W....
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Mcclure Oil
abc57.com

Nappanee BMV branch to close October 28

NAPPANEE, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Nappanee branch will close at the end of October, according to BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. The BMV is working with Nappanee city officials to establish a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will allow residents to complete...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Section of Portage Avenue closed for paving starting Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Portage Avenue, between Yukon and Scott streets, will be closed to traffic for paving beginning Monday. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on October 4. The area will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day while crews...
SOUTH BEND, IN
1077 WRKR

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
abc57.com

Illinois man killed when car crashes into Ames Field

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- An Illinois man died when his vehicle crashed through the wall of Ames field and landed under the bleachers, according to Indiana State Police. Thursday around 8 p.m., Michigan City Police saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. They attempted to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Petting zoos and booze, Brew at the Zoo returns to Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts kicked off theirs 5th annual Best Week Ever Saturday at Potawatomi Zoo for Brew at the Zoo!. Brew at the Zoo returned bigger and better this year; over 1,000 tickets were sold for adults to sample local brews, see zoo animals, and visit the renovated zoo they grew up going to.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The Price is Right comes to Michiana

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. -- The Benton Harbor campus of Lake Michigan College will host popular stage show The Price is Right Live. The event will take place in the Mendel Center on October 30 at 6 p.m. The show gives eligible contestants the opportunity to win various prizes by playing...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy