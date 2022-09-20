Read full article on original website
Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend
A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
South Bend man, 42, killed after being struck by vehicle on SR 933
A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in South Bend. The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, on State Road 933 near the Hampton Inn. The victim was reported to be a 42-year-old man from South Bend, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
Pedestrian killed in single-car accident on Indiana State Route 933
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on Indiana State Route 933, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Police say that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from South Bend is dead. The driver of...
City announces street closures for South Bend's Best. Week. Ever.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of streets will be closed throughout South Bend during the city's annual Best. Week. Ever. celebration. On Sunday, Wall Street will be closed between Greenlawn Avenue and E. Zoo Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Rebel Art Fest. On Tuesday, the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
Volunteer Lawyer Network hosting free eviction sealing clinics in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Volunteer Lawyer Network is hosting two free legal clinics in South Bend on September 27 and October 11. The first of two Eviction Sealing Clinics will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on September 27 at the St. Joseph County Library. During this clinic,...
Free tickets available for Cops and Goblins at Four Winds Field
Free tickets to this year's Cops and Goblins event at Four Winds Field can be picked up at several locations throughout South Bend. The event is October 24 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. You can pick up tickets at the following locations:. South Bend Police Department Front Desk. 701 W....
Nappanee BMV branch to close October 28
NAPPANEE, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Nappanee branch will close at the end of October, according to BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. The BMV is working with Nappanee city officials to establish a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will allow residents to complete...
Section of Portage Avenue closed for paving starting Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Portage Avenue, between Yukon and Scott streets, will be closed to traffic for paving beginning Monday. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on October 4. The area will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day while crews...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
Illinois man killed when car crashes into Ames Field
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- An Illinois man died when his vehicle crashed through the wall of Ames field and landed under the bleachers, according to Indiana State Police. Thursday around 8 p.m., Michigan City Police saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. They attempted to...
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A guy who stole two utility terrain vehicles in Lake County, Indiana, apparently didn't realize the vehicles' GPS was turned on until the cops showed up. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they got word on Friday morning that the vehicles had been stolen from a...
Intersection of First, Spring streets closed beginning September 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of First and Spring streets will be closed beginning Monday for street improvements. The intersection will be closed until October 7. Signs will be in place acknowledging the closure. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews work.
Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
Petting zoos and booze, Brew at the Zoo returns to Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts kicked off theirs 5th annual Best Week Ever Saturday at Potawatomi Zoo for Brew at the Zoo!. Brew at the Zoo returned bigger and better this year; over 1,000 tickets were sold for adults to sample local brews, see zoo animals, and visit the renovated zoo they grew up going to.
The Price is Right comes to Michiana
BENTON HARBOR, Ind. -- The Benton Harbor campus of Lake Michigan College will host popular stage show The Price is Right Live. The event will take place in the Mendel Center on October 30 at 6 p.m. The show gives eligible contestants the opportunity to win various prizes by playing...
Notre Dame wins 45-32 on the road against North Carolina and evens the record at 2-2.
SOUTH BEND, Ind – The Irish take on the fifth ranked offense in the country but the tables turn as Notre Dame puts up 45 points in the win. Notre Dame manages to put up 576 yards of total offense, while holding UNC to 367 total yards of offense.
