KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Two women missing from Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
Grayson Co. receives funding to repave roadway, reconstruct sidewalks
Grayson County has received funding from the Kentucky General Assembly to perform much-needed sidewalk reconstruction in Leitchfield and roadway resurfacing work. Legislators, during the 2022 General Assembly session, appropriated funds to reconstruct sidewalks in Leitchfield, as well as resurface Wilson Church Road, which spans between Bowling Green Road (Hwy 185) and Caney Creek Road.
Air Force veteran attempting to break Kentucky skydiving record with 100 jumps in a day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retired Air Force veteran Mike Bratcher plans to jump out of a plane 100 times on Monday. He’s aiming to beat the current Kentucky state skydiving record for the most jumps in a day. The current record is 80. It all started as an attempt...
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder
A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
Hart County crash kills Grayson County woman
BONNIEVILLE — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Hart County. State police responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. along the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. The crash was near Bonnieville. A preliminary investigation conducted by police found Hope Davis, 26, of...
Carol Gillett Raymer, 82
Carol Gillett Raymer, 82, of Smiths Grove passed away at 10:57 AM Sept. 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Union Beach, NJ native was a homemaker and a pharmacy technician. She was a daughter of the late Theodore Gillett and Laura Panghorn Gillett. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy Gillett and Brian Gillett and a sister, Audrey Gillett Conroy.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren Clerk’s Office the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Tammi G. Norris, 53, and Eric S. West, 54, both of Lucas. Dalton S. Harjes, 23, of Crestwood, and Lucas D. Upchurch, 25, of Oakland. Letitia M. Clark, 48,...
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
Window Peeper in Bowling Green
SKYCTC is celebrating Workforce Development Month!. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is developing Kentucky's workforce across the state and how Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is developing the workforce in the south-central region. B.G. Out of the Darkness Walk, October 9th. Updated: 21 hours ago.
