News4Jax.com
Floridians urged to prepare for insurance claims as tropical system looms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian strengthens with a path toward Florida as a major hurricane, state officials are urging Floridians to prepare for possible post-storm insurance claims. In a public service announcement Saturday, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis encouraged people to take photos and...
News4Jax.com
Florida Constitution Amendment 3
The third proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November this year would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard.
News4Jax.com
Florida Attorney General Moody activates price gouging hotline in response to state of emergency
Attorney General Ashley Moody on Friday activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline. It comes following the move by Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for 24 counties in the state. In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians can report instances of severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to all Florida counties, urges Floridians to prepare
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency he issued for 24 Florida counties on Friday to include all of the state on Saturday. Additionally, DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. It will make available resources and support and free up funding sources for emergency protective measures.
News4Jax.com
Man appointed by Gov. DeSantis to oversee election crimes and security dies of heart attack
Peter Antonacci, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the head of Florida’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security, has died of a heart attack. The office was created to investigate election crimes and voter fraud. Former Governor Rick Scott appointed Antonacci to lead the Broward County Supervisor of...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis activates national guard, warns of storm surge, power outages, fuel disruptions as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday morning warned of widespread power outages and fuel disruptions later this week as Florida prepares for the impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to become a powerful hurricane later in the day. DeSantis said he has activated 2,500 members...
News4Jax.com
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
News4Jax.com
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
News4Jax.com
Homeowners near San Marco have flooding concerns as TD 9 tracks toward Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some homeowners in the Southshore neighborhood are gearing up to prepare for the possible impact of tropical depression 9, which is projected to strengthen and hit Florida as early as Tuesday. The Southshore neighborhood near San Marco has a reputation for massive flooding. Many residents remember...
News4Jax.com
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS – Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics
Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County emergency management and health officials want residents to have storm plan
St. Johns County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Both emergency management and health officials want to remind the community to make emergency readiness plans. “Having a plan is critically important. Even if this storm misses our community, it’s...
News4Jax.com
Florida Fish and Wildlife shares resources for boaters to prepare for storms and deal with aftermath
When a tropical storm or hurricane affects Florida, boat owners and operators have to worry about more than just their homes and families. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has gathered resources to help boaters prepare for storms and deal with the aftermath. Move your vessel if you...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen on track toward Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Ian is moving toward the west near 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. A westward motion is expected through Saturday with a turn toward the northwest on Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn on Monday and a northward motion on Tuesday.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine residents keeping a keen eye on the tropics
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Many communities prone to flooding and storm damage are concerned about Tropical Depression 9. St. Augustine and the St. Johns County beaches have traditionally had some of the worst problems in past hurricanes and tropical storms. On Friday, News4JAX stopped in on the most vulnerable...
News4Jax.com
Customized, fine jewelry in St. Augustine
News4Jax.com
Main Street Bridge to be closed nightly next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With one eye on the approach of a tropical system, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the Main Street Bridge nightly for work from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30. The work is part of FDOT’s bridge fender system improvements project. The...
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
