Florida State

News4Jax.com

Floridians urged to prepare for insurance claims as tropical system looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian strengthens with a path toward Florida as a major hurricane, state officials are urging Floridians to prepare for possible post-storm insurance claims. In a public service announcement Saturday, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis encouraged people to take photos and...
News4Jax.com

Florida Constitution Amendment 3

The third proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November this year would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard.
News4Jax.com

Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to all Florida counties, urges Floridians to prepare

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency he issued for 24 Florida counties on Friday to include all of the state on Saturday. Additionally, DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. It will make available resources and support and free up funding sources for emergency protective measures.
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
News4Jax.com

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS – Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
News4Jax.com

Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics

Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen on track toward Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Ian is moving toward the west near 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. A westward motion is expected through Saturday with a turn toward the northwest on Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn on Monday and a northward motion on Tuesday.
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine residents keeping a keen eye on the tropics

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Many communities prone to flooding and storm damage are concerned about Tropical Depression 9. St. Augustine and the St. Johns County beaches have traditionally had some of the worst problems in past hurricanes and tropical storms. On Friday, News4JAX stopped in on the most vulnerable...
News4Jax.com

News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News4Jax.com

Main Street Bridge to be closed nightly next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With one eye on the approach of a tropical system, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the Main Street Bridge nightly for work from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30. The work is part of FDOT’s bridge fender system improvements project. The...
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

