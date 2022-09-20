‘It just made sense.’ Here’s what James Franklin said about Eli Manning’s undercover visit

A day after a video of Eli Manning going undercover as a walk-on at Penn State went viral, head coach James Franklin spoke about how it all came about.

Manning, who donned the disguise for his ESPN+ show “Eli’s Places,” reached out to the program before scheduling the late August visit.

“At the end of the day for me I wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to disturb our process of what we needed to do and not become a distraction,” Franklin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Watch the video above for more about Manning’s visit and how “it just made sense” for the program.