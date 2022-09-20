ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

‘It just made sense.’ Here’s what James Franklin said about Eli Manning’s undercover visit

By CDT staff reports
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

A day after a video of Eli Manning going undercover as a walk-on at Penn State went viral, head coach James Franklin spoke about how it all came about.

Manning, who donned the disguise for his ESPN+ show “Eli’s Places,” reached out to the program before scheduling the late August visit.

“At the end of the day for me I wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to disturb our process of what we needed to do and not become a distraction,” Franklin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Watch the video above for more about Manning’s visit and how “it just made sense” for the program.

Sports
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

