ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Professional Lumberjacks Compete this Weekend at Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. Hundreds of visitors from all over the Midwest, will be making their way to the...
EXETER, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Helping the Regal rebound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At the Missouri State Library’s bell tower, the peaceful chime means its feeding time. But it’s not just students getting some grub... A small collection of regal fritillary butterflies is eating as well on campus. “The regal fritillary should be our state butterfly,” retired...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Skaggs Foundation Shedding Light on Dark Times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During the darkest times in life, the Skaggs Foundation is here to help. We’re talking about their silent auction coming up to benefit those dealing with cancer and help cheer up others who are not feeling their best. For more information, visit: https://www.skaggsfoundation.org.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogersville, MO
City
Springfield, MO
KYTV

VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale. The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/
RIDGEDALE, MO
KYTV

What's happening around the Ozarks this weekend

The Branson Police Department is helping spread the message of safety around railroad crossings as part of national rail safety week. Detectives say the man and woman arrived at the business in a dark-colored Chevy Cruise with temp tags.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Harvest season bringing increased tractor traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 203 traffic crashes involving tractors and other farm equipment. In those crashes, seven people died, with an additional 60 injured. Not only does the State Highway Patrol want drivers to be aware of increased tractor traffic across the Ozarks. So does Mark Giffin, manager of Heritage Tractor in Rogersville.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Community Foundation
KYTV

Bryant Creek State Park opening Friday in southern Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks will celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest parks on Saturday. Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes, including large oaks, short leaf pines, and steep river hills that front the stream from which it’s named. Before cars, Bryant Creek was the main north-south travel route through the watershed. Travelers would walk, ride horses, or drive their wagons up and down Bryant Creek.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Thieves strike Rescue One animal rescue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield animal rescue called “Rescue One” in Springfield. The theft on Wednesday night happened at its location off of South Glenstone. When they couldn’t get inside Rescue One, the thieves knocked down the mailbox and took everything in it. The stolen mail was found at a nearby bar called The Stepchild Lounge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
CASSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall locking in for Sunday & next week

Authorities identify 2 people killed in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County. Authorities identify 2 people killed in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. 2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County. Investigators say two people died in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County on...
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

On Your Side: Lottery scam text

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer. Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands. A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text. It...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Healthcare providers in the Ozarks prioritizing suicide prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri and Arkansas have some of the highest suicide rates in the country. The Centers for Disease Control ranks both states in the Top 15. Healthcare providers in the Ozarks are prioritizing prevention more than ever. More than 40,000 Mercy co-workers completed a Zero Suicide Initiative education course this year. According to Mercy, it wasn’t done because of outside demands or requirements.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy