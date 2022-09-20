Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Hundreds will participate in St. Jude Walk in Springfield on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is pediatric cancer awareness month, and St. Jude is trying to raise awareness and raise funds to ensure no child is denied care. Hundreds of people will run downtown on Saturday to raise money for the children’s hospital. About 43 kids per day receive...
KYTV
Professional Lumberjacks Compete this Weekend at Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. Hundreds of visitors from all over the Midwest, will be making their way to the...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Helping the Regal rebound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At the Missouri State Library’s bell tower, the peaceful chime means its feeding time. But it’s not just students getting some grub... A small collection of regal fritillary butterflies is eating as well on campus. “The regal fritillary should be our state butterfly,” retired...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Skaggs Foundation Shedding Light on Dark Times
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During the darkest times in life, the Skaggs Foundation is here to help. We’re talking about their silent auction coming up to benefit those dealing with cancer and help cheer up others who are not feeling their best. For more information, visit: https://www.skaggsfoundation.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
KYTV
VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale. The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/
KYTV
What's happening around the Ozarks this weekend
The Branson Police Department is helping spread the message of safety around railroad crossings as part of national rail safety week. Detectives say the man and woman arrived at the business in a dark-colored Chevy Cruise with temp tags.
KYTV
Harvest season bringing increased tractor traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 203 traffic crashes involving tractors and other farm equipment. In those crashes, seven people died, with an additional 60 injured. Not only does the State Highway Patrol want drivers to be aware of increased tractor traffic across the Ozarks. So does Mark Giffin, manager of Heritage Tractor in Rogersville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Bryant Creek State Park opening Friday in southern Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks will celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest parks on Saturday. Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes, including large oaks, short leaf pines, and steep river hills that front the stream from which it’s named. Before cars, Bryant Creek was the main north-south travel route through the watershed. Travelers would walk, ride horses, or drive their wagons up and down Bryant Creek.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says while veteran suicide numbers are getting better, there is work to be done
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, more than 6,000 veterans took their own lives due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder battles. While that’s over 300 fewer than in 2019, it means that nearly 18 veterans a day take their own lives. “To see that it’s down to 18 is...
KYTV
Thieves strike Rescue One animal rescue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield animal rescue called “Rescue One” in Springfield. The theft on Wednesday night happened at its location off of South Glenstone. When they couldn’t get inside Rescue One, the thieves knocked down the mailbox and took everything in it. The stolen mail was found at a nearby bar called The Stepchild Lounge.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Child suffers serious injuries after falling off parade float in Stockton, Mo.
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after falling off a parade float in Stockton on Saturday. The incident happened at the city’s annual Black Walnut Festival Parade around 3:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the boy fell off the right side of the...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a shoplifting case involving a man and woman. The thefts happened on August 12 at Mike’s Unique antique mall in the 3300 block of West Sunshine. Security video shows a man and woman enter the business at around 5 p.m.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall locking in for Sunday & next week
Authorities identify 2 people killed in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County. Authorities identify 2 people killed in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. 2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County. Investigators say two people died in an officer-involved shooting in Christian County on...
KYTV
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Check out latest updates on the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We have hit the midseason point of high school football in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for the Ozarks Sports Zone’s updates scoreboard page!
KYTV
Branson Mo. Police Department promotes safety around railroad crossings during National Rail Safety Week
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is spreading the message of safety around railroad crossings as part of national rail safety week. According to Operation Lifesaver, every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. One Branson visitor stresses the importance of being...
KYTV
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police. Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.
KYTV
On Your Side: Lottery scam text
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer. Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands. A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text. It...
KYTV
Healthcare providers in the Ozarks prioritizing suicide prevention
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri and Arkansas have some of the highest suicide rates in the country. The Centers for Disease Control ranks both states in the Top 15. Healthcare providers in the Ozarks are prioritizing prevention more than ever. More than 40,000 Mercy co-workers completed a Zero Suicide Initiative education course this year. According to Mercy, it wasn’t done because of outside demands or requirements.
Comments / 0