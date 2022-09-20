Read full article on original website
Glens Falls dominates “Jug Game” 38-0 over Hudson Falls
The Glens Falls football team dominated in all three phases to win the “Jug Game” 38-0 over Hudson Falls Saturday afternoon. See highlights here.
Ichabod Crane, Chatham get home wins in Friday night football
Zion Evans was big for the Riders while Tyler Kneller was effective on both sides of the ball for the Panthers. Ichabod Crane beat Cobleskill-Richmondville 27-13 and Chatham beat Voorheesville 41-12.
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Troy vs LaSalle
For the second straight week our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week went to overtime. LaSalle retains the Collar City Cup after a wild 28-27 win over rival Troy in OT. Cadets’ junior running back Matt Bott rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the win. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Two Tamarac baseball players honored at Coaches versus Cancer “Basket Ball”
Tamarac senior Evan Franz and Tamarac grad Joe Carista were both honored for their courageous battles with cancer at Thursday night’s 17th annual Coaches versus Cancer “Basket Ball” at the Albany Capital Center. The two baseball players were joined by family members, coaches and teammates to receive the Mary Ann Raymond Donnelly Fighting Spirit Award. The co-hosts were Siena men’s basketball Carmen Maciariello and UAlbany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Syracuse assistant basketball coach Gerry McNamara received the Inspiration Award. The American Cancer Society’s Anthony Marino won the Champion of Hope Award. ESPN’s Freddie Coleman returned for his 12th year as the master of ceremonies.
New York Giants recognize Albany High football coach as ‘high school coach of the week’
Albany High School football coach Mike Ware was selected by the New York Giants, and Gatorade, as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3. As part of the honor, the Albany High Football program will be awarded a $2,000 check, and Ware will be an honored guest at a dinner following the season. Ware will also receive a certificate from Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
New Druthers open for takeout in Clifton Park
Druthers in Clifton Park may not be open for dining quite yet, but why should that stop anyone from enjoying a meal?. How the new restaurant is currently open for takeout. You can order through the Mealeo app, every day from four to nine. Last week, the restaurant says it...
Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest
The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
Troy reviewing demolition bids for Knickerbacker pool
The city of Troy is reviewing several bids for the demolition of the Knickerbacker pool. The pool has been closed since 2017 after analysis that identified significant structure problems at the facility. The demolition will include removing the current pool, building, fencing and existing cement work. The pool was originally...
Boxing legend from Amsterdam honored with proclamation
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara recognized a local boxing legend with a proclamation.
Clifton Park hosts meat cutting challenge on ice
15 professional meat cutters from across the state will compete in the first round of the “Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge”. Participants will get up to 40 pounds of beef and will be judged on quality and speed. The competition kicks off at 1pm at the Clifton Park Capital...
Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors
Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
Albany PD: Missing 11-year-old located
The Albany Police Department said missing E'Layjah McFadden, 11, was located and returned home to her family in good health Friday night.
Troy hosts free car seat safety check
State police will be lending a helping hand Sunday. They’re hosting a free car seat safety check day from 10 to 2 at the Center Brunswick Fire Department. That’s at 1045 Hoosick Road in Troy. No reservation is needed and car seat technicians will be on hand for...
Oktoberfest is back in Glenville
This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
Could We Finally Get Restaurants Across from MVP Arena in Albany?
Whenever there's an event at MVP Arena in downtown Albany, people always ask where is a good place to grab some dinner. Usually, the answer is short because there are very few places. The buildings directly across from the MVP Arena have sold and, fingers crossed, someone will open a restaurant or two.
Saratoga Springs mom still has no closure in daughter’s 1986 disappearance
For 36 years, Tammie McCormick’s family has wondered what happened to her. Just 13 years old, the young teenager from Saratoga Springs disappeared in 1986. For decades, her mom, Nancy Hieber has stayed away from news cameras. Now she’s agreed to talk with NewsChannel 13 about her daughter.
Schenectady street named after Price Chopper owner
Maxon Road in Schenectady has been named after Neil Golub, the owner of Price Chopper. The renaming was to honor him for his seven decades of service to the Capital Region.
CCSD names new middle school principal
Cohoes City School District (CCSD) has named Kyle McFarland the new principal of Cohoes Middle School. McFarland began his educational administration career at Cohoes Middle School in 2012 as the assistant principal and director of attendance.
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
