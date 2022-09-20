ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphone Support#Ios#Iphone Xr#Ios 16 1
9to5Mac

PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available

One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to watch Aaron Judge break the baseball home run record on Apple TV+

Baseball player Aaron Judge is aiming for an all-time home run league record today, having already racked up sixty this season. And in a rather coincidental turn of events, the crucial game lands on the last Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball day of the season, an incredible finale for Apple’s first venture into live sports.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Marvis Pro music player for iOS updated with new ‘Metadata Builder’

There’s a whole market of iPhone and iPad apps that integrate with Apple Music for different purposes, and Marvis Pro has become one of the most popular. Following the release of iOS 16 this month, Marvis Pro has been updated with some cool features, including “Metadata Builder” and a quality badge for the Now Playing screen.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test

AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]

We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

iPhone users continue to complain of battery life issues after installing iOS 16

IOS 16 has been available for just about two weeks, and users are continuing to complain that the update has destroyed their iPhone’s battery life. While a temporary hit to battery life is normal after a software update, something different seems to be going on this time around, with iPhone users still complaining two weeks later…
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Jamf works with AWS to improve security of Amazon EC2 Mac instances

Jamf, the popular Apple device management platform for schools and businesses, announced Thursday that it is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Amazon EC2 Mac instances even more secure thanks to a new layer of protection. Jamf’s Amazon EC2 Mac instances. For those unfamiliar, Amazon EC2...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy