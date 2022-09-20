Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 pixels: Why the 48MP sensor is not the big camera news this year
Let’s talk pixels. Specifically, iPhone 14 pixels. More specifically, iPhone 14 Pro pixels. Because while the headline news is that the latest Pro models offer a 48MP sensor instead of a 12MP one, that’s not actually the most important improvement Apple has made to this year’s camera.
9to5Mac
Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16
Apple’s Photos app gets lots of attention with iOS 16 and one of the valuable new features is the ability to batch edit photos thanks to new copy and paste edits buttons. Here’s how it works to batch edit iPhone Photos in iOS 16. Brought to you by...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
AirPods Pro 2 gets day one firmware update, here’s how to install it
After watchOS 9.0.1 for the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. Both of these devices will be available starting tomorrow, which means users will have day one updates to install once they get their hands on these products. Here’s what you need to know.
9to5Mac
PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available
One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
9to5Mac
How to watch Aaron Judge break the baseball home run record on Apple TV+
Baseball player Aaron Judge is aiming for an all-time home run league record today, having already racked up sixty this season. And in a rather coincidental turn of events, the crucial game lands on the last Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball day of the season, an incredible finale for Apple’s first venture into live sports.
MLB・
9to5Mac
How to find AirPods Pro 2 with new Find My app precise tracking and charging case speaker
AirPods Pro 2 are in the wild and they come with some great upgrades. One of the highlights is a new charging case with a speaker plus U1 chip for precise location tracking. Read on for how to find AirPods Pro 2 with the Find My app, play a sound feature, and more details.
9to5Mac
Gurman: 15-inch MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, updated HomePod, and more expected for 2023
We’re still a few months away – and at least one more major announcement by Apple – before the calendar ticks to 2023. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed some of the hardware announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac
Gurman: Upcoming Apple product announcements could come as press releases, not an October Event
Apple’s rumored October event might not happen at all. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might not have enough products to justify a keynote. Instead, the journalist believes the company could focus on a few press releases instead. A few years ago, Apple...
9to5Mac
Marvis Pro music player for iOS updated with new ‘Metadata Builder’
There’s a whole market of iPhone and iPad apps that integrate with Apple Music for different purposes, and Marvis Pro has become one of the most popular. Following the release of iOS 16 this month, Marvis Pro has been updated with some cool features, including “Metadata Builder” and a quality badge for the Now Playing screen.
9to5Mac
AirPods Max users complain about Active Noise Cancelling worsening after firmware update
AirPods Max launched almost two years ago. While these headphones have been praised for its finish, superb sound quality, and use in general, there were some complaints. For example, its case has faced a number of controversies due to its design and the AirPods Max also doesn’t offer Lossless capabilities even when wired.
9to5Mac Daily: September 23, 2022 – iOS 16.0.2 and Apple’s new NFL deal
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC Clarity Monitor and...
NFL・
9to5Mac
How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test
AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
9to5Mac
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]
We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour: Hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, Always-On display and new camera system
Benjamin and Zac give their hands-on impressions with all the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and new camera system. We also discuss some of the launch-day bugs going around, test Apple Wallet Order tracking, and the surprising internal design change to the iPhone 14 that helps with repairability.
9to5Mac
iPhone users continue to complain of battery life issues after installing iOS 16
IOS 16 has been available for just about two weeks, and users are continuing to complain that the update has destroyed their iPhone’s battery life. While a temporary hit to battery life is normal after a software update, something different seems to be going on this time around, with iPhone users still complaining two weeks later…
Jamf works with AWS to improve security of Amazon EC2 Mac instances
Jamf, the popular Apple device management platform for schools and businesses, announced Thursday that it is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Amazon EC2 Mac instances even more secure thanks to a new layer of protection. Jamf’s Amazon EC2 Mac instances. For those unfamiliar, Amazon EC2...
Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
9to5Mac
iPad Air 5 starts from $559 in Friday’s best deals, Apple Watch SE $199, iPhone 13 cases, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals include Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at up to $70 off to go alongside the Apple Watch SE at $199 which can run the latest watchOS 9 update. Plus, Amazon is clearing out almost all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
