I tried to Not bring Governor Tate Reeves involved into This Jackson Water Crisis but after what he said about Jackson when he was in Hattiesburg he got to go... 👉 Governor Tate Reeves Said that its a Good Day No to Be In Jackson Mississippi 🤔 Well Mississippi I think he is Right and Mississippian should 👉 Impeach Tate Reeves Immediately.... And Jackson Mississippi Mayor ChokweAntar Lumumba need to be Impeach....
After that Statement from Tate Reeves I wonder 🤔 What do he know about his old Boss Governor Phil Bryant involvement in this Welfare Scandal.... 🤔 Was Tate Reeves involved? 👉 Will Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Prosecute Governor Phil Bryant and Tate Reeves from stealing $100 million dollars from Mississippian? Will Attorney General Lynn Fitch Prosecute a Established Rhino Republicans?..... How much money 🤑 do Phil Bryant have in his Personal Offshore Banking Account?
Governor Tate Reeves is ready to say 🏳Fair Well To Jackson Mississippi 🏳Tate Reeves need to be Impeach.... and Jackson Mayor ChokweAntar Lumumba
