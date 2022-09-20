ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 11

ofaafo
4d ago

Waste of money. That doesn’t help since criminals are caught, booked, and released without bails. Beyond dumb!

Reply
7
Ndlovukazi Zenabi
4d ago

why, they're released no matter how heinous the crime...machete man was only in custody for a few minutes! Arrest & remove the Gov & DA & AG!

Reply
3
PREACHER
4d ago

What difference will they make when the bad guys dont go to jail? ANOTHER WASTE OF MONEY.

Reply
5
Related
NJ.com

N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry

Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
NBC News

After destruction, Florida Air Force base rebuilds to face effects of climate change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In 2018, Hurricane Michael flattened Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. It was one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. Now, almost four years to the day, the sound of construction adds to the disorienting and sometimes overwhelming sound of fighter jets taking off to run morning drills. Tyndall, a military installation of almost 30,000 acres that once housed almost 3,000 people, is being rebuilt as a first-of-its-kind base meant to withstand stronger storms and the worsening effects of climate change.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Transit Systems#Surveillance Cameras#The Subways#New Yorkers
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
MTA
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires

Progress is being made on California’s largest wildfire of the year as crews battle the flames on the frontlines, leaving some to deal with a different kind of burnout. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the story of one 15-year wildland smokejumper veteran who explains why many in the profession are facing labor strains as catastrophic fires become more prevalent. Sept. 23, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

502K+
Followers
56K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy