Shake Shack Seeks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

By Paul Soto
 4 days ago

Shake Shack seeks to open a new location at 11662 University Blvd in Orlando , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida.

The 6,336-square-foot location will feature a drive-thru and outdoor seating and take up a prominent space near the neighboring University of Central Florida, according to a recent report by Orlando Business Journal .

Shake Shack is a prominent national fast-casual chain, boasting locations across and U.S. and countries such as the United Kingdom, Mexico and Turkey.

Shake Shack’s menu features a range of burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and a wide selection of milkshakes such as apple-cider donut shakes. Beyond the standard beverage offerings, Shake Shack offers unique lemonade flavors such as cherry hibiscus.

What Now Orlando reached out to representatives for Shake Shack to inquire about potential opening dates, but they were not immediately available for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyKgZ_0i3ILqiu00
Photo: Official


