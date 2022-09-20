Unionization drive attempts to draw 300 Home Depot workers in Philadelphia

Home Depot workers in Philadelphia are looking into unionization. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Home Depot employees based in Philadelphia have filed a petition to unionize.

274 retail associates are part of the unionization effort.

The union is listed as "Home Depot Workers United."

Home Depot employees filed a petition to unionize on Monday that could effect nearly 300 workers at the home improvement chain.

A National Labor Relations Board filing stated that the 274 workers are all based around Philadelphia. According to the NLRB filing , the union would include "all merchandising, specialty, and operations associates," but "MET associates, loss prevention and all other employees" would be excluded. MET is the home-improvement chain's merchandise execution team.

Home Depot did not immediately provide Insider with a comment.

The union is listed as "Home Depot Workers United." According to the labor activist publication More Perfect Union, if the union goes through, it will be the first one of its kind at the home improvement chain.

In 2019, 60 Home Depot drivers voted to join the Teamsters in San Diego.

According to the Teamsters , those workers were "the first Home Depot employees to join the union."