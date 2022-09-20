Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

Dual-threat quarterbacks across the Corpus Christi area had big games last week and several are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

Calallen's Bryce Burnett had 172 yards and two scores rushing and added 160 yards and one touchdown passing in the team's road win against previously unbeaten Cuero.

San Diego's R.J. Valerio was again impressive amassing six touchdowns with 138 yards passing and 169 yards rushing in a shootout win against Odem.

The quarterback on the opposite sideline also had a game, as Odem's Hunter Dawson tallied 146 yards passing and 168 yards rushing with four total touchdowns.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on caller.com or below.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• Bryce Burnett, Calallen football — Burnett played a huge role in Calallen's throttling of previously unbeaten Cuero, with 172 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 160 yards passing with another score.

• Hunter Dawson, Odem football — Dawson amassed 146 yards and a touchdown through the air and added 168 yards and three scores on the ground for the Owls against San Diego.

• Marcus Gabriel, Skidmore-Tynan football — Gabriel tallied 179 yards and three touchdowns rushing and added 16 tackles on defense in a non-district game against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

• Isabella Garcia, Tuloso-Midway volleyball — Garcia had 12 kills and 20 digs in a three-set win against Alice in District 31-4A play.

• Colton Harrison, Gregory-Portland football — Harrison accounted for all four Wildcat touchdowns against state-ranked Boerne, catching four passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns and adding 14 yards and a score on the ground. On defense he recorded four tackles.

• Messiah Hernandez, Rockport-Fulton volleyball — Hernandez had 21 kills and 30 assists in a four-set win against Orange Grove and added 10 kills in a win against Miller.

• Jaydon Smith, Ingleside football — Smith led the Mustangs with six catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns in a win against Rio Hondo.

• R.J. Valerio, San Diego football — Valerio had 138 yards passing and 169 yards rushing with six total touchdowns, leading the Vaqueros to a shootout win against Odem.

VOTE HERE