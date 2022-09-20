ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 BLAC Stylemakers

By Photos by Boswell Hardwick
Feature Editor: Ann Duke, Accessories Styling: Marv Neal

Detroit has always been a city of style. From the days of Motown to the present, the city has produced some of the most fashion-forward people in the world. In recent years, Detroit has seen a resurgence in its fashion scene . “Thanks to partnerships with Gucci and other high-end designers, the city continues to attract well deserved attention to its style,” says publisher Billy Strawter, Jr., “ Stylemakers is the culmination of everything that BLAC represents. We recognize the historical and cultural importance of black style and its monumental influence in fashion yesterday, today and tomorrow. BLAC Stylemakers shines a light on that influence by celebrating the diverse and brilliant fashionable people in Detroit’s Black community. We are excited to introduce our readers to the fabulous Stylemakers of Detroit. This list is just a small glimpse of the talent and style that this great city has to offer.”

Please join BLAC, Neiman Marcus and Hallmark’s Mahogany as we celebrate the people that bring Detroit style to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MlxA_0i3IKzYo00
Stylemakers (left to right) Darryl Humes, Jr., DeKoven Humes, Kimmie Horne, Chuck Bennett, Maurielle Lue, Mike Bonner,
Vetra Stephens, Ty Davis, Tombi and Larrissa Spears.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze4Nk_0i3IKzYo00
Tombi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxUPz_0i3IKzYo00
Chuck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLlPX_0i3IKzYo00
Vetra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qI8b_0i3IKzYo00
DeKoven
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCe9Z_0i3IKzYo00
Maurielle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9frN_0i3IKzYo00
Kimmie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktKNn_0i3IKzYo00
Darryl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxnn2_0i3IKzYo00
Mike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEiE0_0i3IKzYo00
Ty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAxGo_0i3IKzYo00
Larrissa
Each day online and on social media, we’ll profile these men and women and shed some light on their contributions.

The post 2022 BLAC Stylemakers appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

