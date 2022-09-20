Read full article on original website
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
New Englanders Share Memories of the Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire
I recently wrote about one of my first jobs right here on the Seacoast – ripping tickets at the Hampton Cinemas Six (and for a while, serving as a go-to movie critic for a world-famous New England author). With some theater chains struggling financially, I fear cinemas are back...
New Englanders Reveal 19 Things That Should Be on Your New England Bucket List
There are so many things to do and places to visit in New England. New England is made up of six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Each state has something exciting to offer, whether you just want to relax, explore, or try a new experience.
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Is Maine a Happy State to Live in? Apparently Not
I guess I’m just biased as hell because when I think of Maine, I just think of genuine contentment. We’re known as “Vacationland” for a reason! This is the land of vacation vibes, baby. Our diverse landscapes, culinary masterpieces, fairly friendly attitudes, and quaint, charming little...
Prince William and Princess Catherine's royal visit to Boston on as planned
BOSTON – Boston's royal visit from the newly named prince and princess of Wales is still on. The scheduled visit had been uncertain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During a video appearance at Wednesday morning's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York, Prince William said he and Princess Catherine are looking forward to coming to New England in December. Boston is hosting the 2022 Earthshot Awards. "Both Catherine and I are so excited to come to Boston in December. We look forward to seeing you very soon," Prince William said in the video. Five of the fifteen finalists recognized for their solutions to repair the planet will be awarded $1 million each to continue their work.Prince William said while he mourns the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II cared deeply about protecting the environment. While in Massachusetts, William and Catherine plan to spotlight and celebrate the ways Boston has addressed the impacts of climate change.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November
Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!. According to NPR Cape Cod, Lola is the...
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
manchesterinklink.com
Hotel rooms are the new normal for hundreds of evicted families; hundreds more on waiting list
MANCHESTER, NH – On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
