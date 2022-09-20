BOSTON – Boston's royal visit from the newly named prince and princess of Wales is still on. The scheduled visit had been uncertain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During a video appearance at Wednesday morning's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York, Prince William said he and Princess Catherine are looking forward to coming to New England in December. Boston is hosting the 2022 Earthshot Awards. "Both Catherine and I are so excited to come to Boston in December. We look forward to seeing you very soon," Prince William said in the video. Five of the fifteen finalists recognized for their solutions to repair the planet will be awarded $1 million each to continue their work.Prince William said while he mourns the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II cared deeply about protecting the environment. While in Massachusetts, William and Catherine plan to spotlight and celebrate the ways Boston has addressed the impacts of climate change.

