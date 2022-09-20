ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
MAINE STATE
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Is Maine a Happy State to Live in? Apparently Not

I guess I’m just biased as hell because when I think of Maine, I just think of genuine contentment. We’re known as “Vacationland” for a reason! This is the land of vacation vibes, baby. Our diverse landscapes, culinary masterpieces, fairly friendly attitudes, and quaint, charming little...
MAINE STATE
Prince William and Princess Catherine's royal visit to Boston on as planned

BOSTON – Boston's royal visit from the newly named prince and princess of Wales is still on. The scheduled visit had been uncertain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During a video appearance at Wednesday morning's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York, Prince William said he and Princess Catherine are looking forward to coming to New England in December. Boston is hosting the 2022 Earthshot Awards. "Both Catherine and I are so excited to come to Boston in December. We look forward to seeing you very soon," Prince William said in the video. Five of the fifteen finalists recognized for their solutions to repair the planet will be awarded $1 million each to continue their work.Prince William said while he mourns the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II cared deeply about protecting the environment. While in Massachusetts, William and Catherine plan to spotlight and celebrate the ways Boston has addressed the impacts of climate change.
BOSTON, MA
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November

Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
EASTPORT, ME
