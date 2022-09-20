Read full article on original website
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
Colquitt High School alumni honored at scholarship reception
Several Colquitt High School alums were recently honored at a scholarship reception. Savonte Wilson from the class of 2017, Eli Whitaker, Toriona Stewart, Katherine Monroy, Cameron Carr from the class of 2019, and Austin Counts from the class of 2020 are recipients of the Georgia Commitment Scholarship while enrolled at the University of Georgia.
Georgia Municipal Association hires Tifton City Manager as a member services consultant
The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) announces the hiring of Pete Pyrzenski as the newest member of its member services consulting team. In this role, he will support cities specifically in north Georgia but also all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. Duties include connecting cities with technical assistance, innovative solutions, advocacy and services for their local communities.
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ian is a tropical storm. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday with a landfall potential in the Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Georgia
If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop in Georgia, you'll be pleased to know that a leading discount supermarket chain will soon open another new location in the peach state. The store is set to open later this month, so keep an eye out.
Raffensperger to replace Coffee County election equipment
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced today that his office is replacing the election equipment in Coffee County following the unauthorized access to the equipment that former Coffee County election officials allowed in violation of Georgia law. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy...
Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon, according to the agency. On Sept. 23, South Central Drug Task Force agents located a wanted subject driving in the Irwinville area identified as Henry Wilson Mercer, 63,...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
No. 2 Grayson upset by Lowndes
VALDOSTA — No. 2-ranked Grayson suffered its first loss of the football season Friday night, falling 24-14 at unranked Lowndes. The Rams fell behind 21-0 on a trio of Marvis Parrish touchdown runs, the third with 2:44 left in the second quarter, and never recovered.
1 injured after vehicle flipped and struck concrete divider in Albany
Albany police are investigating a serious accident that happened on Saturday. On September 17, police responded to an accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way. Police say that the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound from the Liberty Expressway, through the intersection, when the vehicle left the roadway.
