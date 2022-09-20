Read full article on original website
Texas Wheat Update with Steelee Fischbacher
David Lovejoy talks with the Director of Policy of Texas Wheat- Steelee Fischbacher. They dive into a planting update as well as some new trade deals that are happening at the national level.
Canyon And Amarillo Have Plans With Remaining ARPA Funds
United States Internal Revenue Service, IRS, Check and Corner of Envelope. Canyon and Amarillo have decided their budgeting plans for the remainder of their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The ARPA was passed to assist during and after the pandemic, and both cities still have funds left for projects. Amarillo...
Future Concerns for Producers in Randall County with JD
Farm fence with long shadows photographed at sunrise under blanket of fog. Bryce Hutson discusses some future issues with farmers and ranchers with Randall County Extension Agent- JD Ragland. They dive into the drought, input costs, and water conservation.
Harvest Update for the High Plains with JD Ragland
Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Extension Agent, about some of the harvest updates and planting plans for producers in the area. They discuss some of the issues and tips for the new growing season.
Teen CERT Program-Highland Park ISD and Amarillo.
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. The City of Amarillo and the Highland Park School District are teaming up to bring a Teen Cert program to help bring increased school safety to the school campus. The Certified Emergency Response Team will train people to respond...
Art In The Park
Medi Park in Amarillo will be the gathering place for a lot of artists on Saturday to participate in a chalk drawing competition. A news release says the Art In The Park goes from 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. and more than 100 teams will participate to win custom trophies and cash prizes.
Child Car Safety Seats
The Amarillo District Texas Department of Public Safety is hosting an event on the safety of children’s car seats starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 27 at 5715 Canyon Drive. This is part of National Child Passenger Safety Week. TxDOT is going across the state with an interactive digital...
AC Receives Rare Endorsement From On-Site Accreditation Team
For the first time in its history, Amarillo College completed the first step in its reaffirmation of accreditation by receiving what amounts to a perfect score for its on-site visit: zero recommendations for compliance with the 72 standards under review. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges...
Stamp Out Stigma Run This Weekend
A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness will take place September 24th. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. inside Thompson Park. At 10am....
Rollover on 1-40 and Avondale
The Amarillo Police Department have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale. Responders have been called to a rollover crash on I-40 at Avondale, according to officials. Eastbound traffic lanes are being affected. Officials say drivers should avoid the area and to expect delays. Once available more information will...
Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding 23-year-old Omar Martin Cabrera Jr. Omar is a Hispanic male, 5 foot 3 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s office for 2 counts of Burglary of a Habitation....
Crime Stoppers Assault
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
