Cars

1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
It was in dire need of a bath…

The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.

As you might be able to imagine, 30 years of sitting is not the optimal condition for an automobile to retain its original bodywork. During that time, a myriad of dust, debris, and dirt can collect on the body while rust eats away at anything made of metal. So, in stark contrast to some models we've seen on the classic car market, this car probably won't be seeing the auction house soon. So instead, one YouTuber takes it upon himself to wash the old muscle car of its patina in hopes of giving the car new life, one better suited for the road. So it all starts with an excellent power wash to remove the first layer of years worth of grime, and you wouldn't be picked on for mistaking this video with an ad for a cleaning company.

After joking around a little bit with the sprayer, the EnthusiastEnthusiast responsible for restoring this classic charger shows us that the dirt is so thick on the car's body that he can write a "01", reminiscent of The Dukes of Hazzard charger with the power washer without damaging the paint. Some time goes by, and we are treated to a sped-up video of a couple of Enthusiast working on the car, bringing it down, and getting it ready for a more in-depth wash. Eventually, what looks like a sunburnt orange paint reveals itself to the world around it showing that it had not lost everything that made it great in the beginning but was simply covered up by the fruits of a long and thoroughly lived wife of driving. When all was said and done, the car wasn't exactly perfect, but it showed a beautiful exterior which will likely prove to be its main attractive asset in the future. This sight to behold is currently being restored by the YouTuber who bought it, Cam racing, and will soon see the road again. Until then, we can only hope for the best from the car and its new owner.

Motorious

Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back

This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
