Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
School board approves first ever LGBTQ+ club at Richland Center Schools
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and faculty received a vote of approval from the school board to start an LGBTQ+ club at Richland Center schools. The board voted to allow the formation of a gay and ally alliance club during Monday’s school board meeting after two hours of public comment from the community.
Badgers fall to Ohio State 52-21
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a long night for Wisconsin against No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes got right to work scoring in six plays on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. It was from the start Wisconsin wanted. After giving up a touchdown on Ohio State’s...
Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School. According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four Ukrainian families recently resettled in Stoughton. Friday they were welcomed by their new community with old traditions. Stoughton resettlement assistance program helped families transition to life here in the United States. Wisconsin is home to 75,000 refugees. A member of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma says this weekend is about celebrating Ukrainian culture.
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake this morning. Radioactive tests estimate the canoe to be about 3,000 years old and experts say it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hikers walked and ran around the Madison area Saturday to raise awareness of veteran suicide. According to organizer Operation Ruck 22, on average, 17 veterans and one service member commit suicide each day. Participants join the annual hike to bring awareness and work toward putting an end to those tragedies.
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
Friday night blitz rundown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In week 6 of Friday Football Blitz, Blackhawk/Warren is facing off against River Ridge. Blackhawk/Warren loses to River Ridge 26-50. Last week’s Game of the Week saw Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West face off for the first time.
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
Celebrate the beginning of fall with these fun events!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday is the first full day of fall, and it certainly feels like it!. And luckily, there are plenty of seasonal events to check out over the weekend to bring in the fall cheer. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 to preview four fun...
16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
Parthenon Gyros celebrates 50 year anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throwing it back to 1972. That’s when Parthenon Gyros first opened in downtown Madison. The price of a Parthenon Gyro that year was $1.35. They offered gyros for that same price Thursday in honor of their 50 year anniversary. “It was nuts,” Parthenon Gyros co-owner...
State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.
City of Middleton to put staffing referendum on November ballot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Middleton residents will vote on Nov. 8 whether to increase property taxes, according to officials. The increase in taxes stated on the referendum would add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance crew member and one communication specialist. Higher taxes would also increase compensation for current staff to reflect cost-of-living increases.
Darlington museum's displays come to life
The new property is located on County Highway G, just south of Janesville. Cross Plains PD release photos, video of skid steer theft suspect. The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of the suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer. Pregame rituals at Gus’s...
Green Lake hosting annual Harvest of Bargains
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Lake’s Harvest of Bargains sale is happening this weekend at the Thrasher Opera House. The Thrasher Opera House is hosting the bargain event Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Items differ at each location. The following are items that...
