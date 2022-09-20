ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Bear Stops Traffic to Break Open Bear-Proof Trash Can

Anyone that’s ever lived in bear country or run into one of these smart creatures at a campsite knows that “bear-proof” is a loose term at best. These days, it seems that humans and bears are sharing closer quarters than ever, so it’s no surprise that this hungry mama busted through the locked garbage can and found the rotten goodies inside.
