Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
John Legend Credits Kanye West & J. Ivy For His Name
Way back when, John Legend and Kanye West used to be good friends. But a few years ago, the two had a falling out, and recently Legend has been discussing with various outlets why exactly they parted ways. But the bad blood hasn't stopped Legend from giving credit where credit...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae Hate
Yesterday, DJ Akademiks caught Toya Johnson's wrath after he spoke about her daughter. During a live stream, the entertainment and music commentator went on a rant about Reginae's failed relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. He stated, "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci... You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life."
hotnewhiphop.com
N.O.R.E Teases Boosie Badazz "Drink Champs" Episode
In the culture, few moments can stir up a conversation quite like a new rap interview. N.O.R.E. has proven to be a master at this with his Drink Champs podcast with DJ-EFN, resulting in fantastic interviews with the likes of Kanye West, Black Star, and Dave Chapelle that sometimes become cultural staples. Now, the hip-hop mogul has announced via Twitter that his next guest will be Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Fires Back At Backlash To Rolling Loud Performance
Ice Spice responded to criticism of her recent performance at Rolling Loud in New York City, where she was brought on stage by Fivio Foreign. Spice is best known for her viral hit, "Munch (Feelin’ U)." "I’m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… soooooo...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black's Dance Moves Are On Full Display In "Spin" Music Video
Kodak Black's had the game on lock in 2022. Following the release of Back For Everything, he continued to keep his foot on the pedal with a string of features, including his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and singles. On Friday, the Broward County artist...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent
Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Moneybagg Yo Congratulates Ari Fletcher For Her "Forbes" Top Influencer Feature
The internet lit up when it was suggested that Ari Flecher and Moneybagg Yo were no longer a couple. The reported split was discussed as people debated whether or not one should make extravagant purchases for a significant other, especially if a breakup was on the horizon. Before those conversations ended, Fletcher and Moneybagg were back in good graces and they're now showing off their love once again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman
Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Performs At Rolling Loud New York, Twitter Reacts
Ice Spice hasn't been in the game for long, but she's still managed to become a success after her single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," garnered much attention. Within a couple of months, the New York native has been co-signed by Drake, gained thousands of social media followers, and earned a spot on B-Lovee's tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Attends Jayda Cheaves' Birthday Party
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship hasn't always been the best. The two dated for nearly six years and, throughout that time, produced a son named Loyal, traveled the world, and bought each other expensive gifts. While everything appeared to be fine between the two, infidelity ultimately ended their companionship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"
On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Is Still Thirsting For Mariah The Scientist
Atlanta rap icon Young Thug has been behind bars for months now from his pending RICO case with a chunk of YSL, but that hasn't stopped him from sending love to his rumored (but practically confirmed) boo, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist. He took to Twitter to excitedly share a picture of Mariah, his second thirst tweet in the past two weeks.
Comments / 0