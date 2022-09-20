District play starts tonight for the Knoxville Football Squad. The Panthers are 0-4 on the season and last week they lost to Fairfield 29-28. Knoxville got a jolt of confidence last week and should get another shot in the arm with several players coming back this week that have been unavailable the first four weeks of the season. Creston is the opponent and Knoxville will face a team that has won all four of its first games of the season, but had to come from behind last week against Gilbert. Knoxville Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the defense will have to stay alert, but is looking forward to the match up.

