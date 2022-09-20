Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball 2nd At Boone Invitational
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad placed 2nd at the Boone Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers advanced to the championship round by winning their pool beating Algona 2-0 21-12, and 21-15, Ames 21-9 and 21-11, and #9 in class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 21-18, 15-21, and 15-13. Knoxville defeated the host Toreadors 2-0 21-13, and 21-18 and had to play Waverly-Shell Rock again, but the second time around the Go-Hawks won 21-16, and 21-14. Brittany Bacorn had 48 kills on the day with 33 assists and 19 digs, Emma Dunkin also came up with 25 digs, Ella Breazeale got 21 kills, Hannah Dunkin had 54 assists and Melanie Sullivan severed up five aces. Knoxville is now 17-8 on the season and will travel to Cardinal for another conference match on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Swimming Places 2nd at Lincoln
The Indianola girls swimming team earned a 2nd place finish at the Pink in the Pool Invite at Des Moines Lincoln Saturday, scoring 357 team points. The Indians earned top finishes from Olivia Bacon who finished 2nd in the 50 Freestyle and 3rd in the 100 Freestyle, Chloey Hart placed 2nd in the 100 Butterfly, Amelia Moorlach 3rd in the 500 Freestyle, Kodi Cram earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 Backstroke, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Olivia Ramaeker, Amelia Moorlach, Olivia Bacon, and Julian Bacon placed 2nd.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Hosting Concert Next Friday
The Simpson College Music Department has announced the establishment of a new annual recital series that will showcase professional musicians across the state and who have a connection to Iowa beginning next week. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature Linda Swanson on the violin accompanied by Dr. Jin Park on the piano, and the inspiration for the concert came from a recent performance, and the desire to bring in talented musicians that people of all ages can enjoy.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Begins District Play Tonight At Creston
District play starts tonight for the Knoxville Football Squad. The Panthers are 0-4 on the season and last week they lost to Fairfield 29-28. Knoxville got a jolt of confidence last week and should get another shot in the arm with several players coming back this week that have been unavailable the first four weeks of the season. Creston is the opponent and Knoxville will face a team that has won all four of its first games of the season, but had to come from behind last week against Gilbert. Knoxville Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the defense will have to stay alert, but is looking forward to the match up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Simpson Football Travels to Coe
The Simpson football team travels to Coe College today to begin American Rivers Conference play, looking for their first win of the season and trying to stop a Coe College team that is 2-1 on the season including a 14-3 win over Buena Vista last week. The Storm have been inconsistent against big plays on the defensive side this season, allowing three touchdowns against Wisconsin-Stevens Point of over thirty yards. Head coach Matt Jeter says the guys have responded well despite not picking up wins, and he wants them to have fun playing instead of playing tight.
kniakrls.com
2nd Half Creston Surge Too Much For Knoxville To Overcome
The Knoxville Football Squad played with #10 Creston for a half only trailing 7-0, but the red and black Panthers stormed out of the halftime break outscoring the black and gold Panthers 32-0 in the final 24 minutes to win 39-0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Creston committed two turnovers in the 1st half, and Knoxville stopped Creston on 4th down twice, but could not take advantage but still played well defensively despite allowing Creston’s Brennen Hays to run wild for nearly 250 yards on the ground in the 1st half. Creston opened it up in the 2nd half by utilizing Hays on two touchdowns and when it was all over he had amassed 408 yards on 21 carries. Knoxville Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports his team was unable to stop Creston’s run game and that ultimately cost his team.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Homecoming Court Named
The 2022-23 Indianola Community School District Homecoming Court has been named. The ten students selected include:. Soren Christensen, Norah Leuwerke, Kirk Wood, Selena Cooper, Anna Brandt, Logan Piper, Jordyn Gripp, Max Flaherty, Ella Hildreth, Brady Blake, Ellie Paskorz, and Mikey Crabb. The students will participate in a host of activities...
kniakrls.com
Hometown Pride Bike Ride Event Next Saturday
The Hometown Pride groups of Carlisle and Indianola are partnering for a bike ride event on Saturday on the Summerset Trail. Riders will begin in either Carlisle or Indianola, with a midway stop at Summerset Winery while also enjoying the food and drink at local establishments while exploring the towns. For event and registration information, click below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Indianola School Board to Review Financial Report
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the 2021-22 financial report, the education supplement, the annual transportation report, and special education funding. The board will also receive an update regarding the Iowa Association of School Boards, and hear reports from the board policy and finance committee meetings. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Historical Society Log Cabin Days Today
The Warren County Historical Society is hosting their annual Log Cabin Days celebration throughout the day today, celebrating Warren County history. The event starts with the parade around the downtown Indianola square at 10am, before going to the Warren County Historical Society which will feature the heritage village, a quilt display, a silent auction, and kids activities among others. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Homecoming Parade Thursday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
kniakrls.com
Durl Glenn Westrum
Visitation for Durl Glenn Westrum, age 91 of Norwalk, will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 26 at the Norwalk Christian Church where family will be present to greet friends. Burial will take place in the Norwalk Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwalk Christian Church in his name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Farmers Market Continues Today
The Indianola Farmers Market continues today on the Warren County Fairgrounds, offering local produce, crafts, meat, and flowers among many other items. The farmers market will be from 8am to noon on Saturdays through October. For more information, visit the Indianola Farmers Market Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Indianolafarmersmarket/
kniakrls.com
kniakrls.com
Warriors celebrate Homecoming with 53-20 romp over Boone
Norwalk quarterback Landon Hochstein threw four touchdown passes and ran for two TDs in the first half alone Friday night as the Class 4A ninth-ranked Warriors celebrated Homecoming with a 53-20 win over Boone. The game was streamed live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3) as well as the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Drought Persists, Some Localized Relief in Latest Report
A bit of drought relief came with severe thunderstorms that impacted the region this past weekend, according to the latest national report. The U.S. Drought Monitor still shows widespread severe drought continuing in most of Marion and Warren Counties — but areas that received more than two inches of rain — and in some cases, closer to 4-5”, were downgraded to moderate drought, including Pella and Lake Red Rock.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk hosts Boone on Homecoming night
It’s Homecoming in Norwalk tonight as the 9th-ranked Warrior football team takes on winless Boone in a Class 4A, District 5 opener at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3), with pregame coverage starting at approximately 6:30. The audio from KNIA3 will also be available on the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube video stream.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk cross country teams compete at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul; Warrior Volleyball goes 4-1 at Nevada
The Norwalk boys cross country team finished 11th at Friday’s prestigious Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul and the Warrior volleyball team went 4-1 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Competing at the Roy Griak meet for the second straight year, the Norwalk boys placed 11th out of 55...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Golf Competes at Fall Invite
The Simpson men’s golf team grabbed second place as a team, while the women checked in at seventh at the annual Simpson Fall Invite at Indianola Country Club, Wednesday. Blake Perrin was the low man for the Storm, carding a 74, good for a tie for third, while Isaac Roe ended up in a six-way tie for fifth, shooting a season-best 76. On the women’s side, Madeline Streicher led the squad once again, shooting a 90 to come in a tie for 22nd, and Madison Wardlow came in just one shot back of Streicher, shooting a 91 to tie for 27th.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Cross Country Squads, Girls Swimming, and Volleyball in Action in Busy Thursday, Football Travels to Perry Tonight
Indianola Football Hosts Perry to Begin District Play. The Indianola football team heads to Perry tonight to begin class 4A District 5 play against the Bluejays. The Indians are coming in after suffering their first loss of the season on the road to Lewis Central, and will be facing a Perry team that earned their first win since 2017 last week against Des Moines Hoover. Head coach Eric Kluver says the Indians can’t overlook the Bluejays, either on the field or by thinking about next week, they need to focus on themselves and what they need to do.
Comments / 0