wtvy.com
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A nightclub with a history of violence plans to reopen using another name. Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request. Before it closed last year, the establishment was known as Teasers, a strip club. “I know they had...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer files lawsuit after severe health problems from this menu item
Most of us are well-acquainted with the coffee incident at McDonald’s in the 90s. As per Reader’s Digest, a customer sued McDonald’s for serving her scalding hot coffee that gave her third degree burns. The woman won her lawsuit and the company had to cough up about...
WGMD Radio
Alabama police remove massive gray rat snake from family’s toilet
One Alabama Police Department is used to seeing the unexpected, but when they received a 911 call about a large snake coiled in a toilet, they were shocked. “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will (receive) during our shift,” the Eufaula Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
wtvy.com
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night. The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm. When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help...
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
wtvy.com
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
thebamabuzz.com
UAB to open new dental clinic in Dothan to address Alabama’s dental crisis
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry announced plans to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. Keep reading to learn more about this first-of-its-kind dentistry clinic that will address the shortage of dental health providers in rural Alabama. UAB dental clinic is coming to Dothan. UAB...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
wtvy.com
Pataula Charter @ Houston County | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pataula Charter takes on Houston County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
wtvy.com
GW Long @ Dale County | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as GW Long takes on Dale County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
wtvy.com
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Family finds snake hiding in toilet of home
EUFAULA, Ala. - Image walking into your bathroom, lifting the lid to your toilet… and finding a snake inside! That's what happened to one family in Alabama recently. Officers in Eufaula, Alabama were called to a home after a scary surprise was found hanging out in a toilet. "We...
wtvy.com
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
wtvy.com
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
