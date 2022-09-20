I don't know these people and I'm not defending them but most kids play with dog cages. I'm not sure why that's a thing but kids love dog cages for some reason. I think it's like a tent to them or a club house
hell my kid would go inside the dog crate with her picture books, stuffed animals and a snack to play. a kid does not comprehend may be dangerous nor how it looks like to an adult who has just came to your house. they only see that crate as a small playhouse, ship, store or what their imagination has created it to be today.. any parent or guardian knows what it is like when a child acts feral at the worst time possible... that embarrassment is put in the your never gonna live this down folder for referencing later in life
I can't speak to the other allegations, but kids LOVE playing by crawling in and out of anything that remotely resembles a box or a tent. They just see it as a fun thing to do.
