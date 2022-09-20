ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Oct. 1 smArtFest to Benefit Branford Wreaths Across America

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a huge array of artisans and crafters will fill the smART Fest tent on the Branford green, to help eagle scout Mark Hally fund this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) effort to decorate all Branford military graves in December. The wreaths will be laid in Branford’s 7 cemeteries on National WAA Day, Saturday, Dec. 17.
BRANFORD, CT
BCC’s Animal Awareness Day Oct. 2 in Branford

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) celebrates animal friends of the family with its annual Animal Awareness Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, noon to 4 p.m. on the Branford town green. Pets welcome for the Annual Blessing of the Animals at 1:30 p.m. Animal Awareness...
BRANFORD, CT
Madison, CT
Madison, CT
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD

Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
BRANFORD, CT

