Fayetteville, AR

Pottery on the Patio returns in Fayetteville

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pottery on the Patio is returning to the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville this fall.

According to a press release, the event is back for a second year and will be held on October 1 and October 8. It will include music, drinks, food, live music and numerous activities.

Activities and events include the following:

  • Live Music
  • Beer & Wine
  • Free Ice Cream
  • Hands-On Activities: Pottery Wheel; Watercolor; Button-Making, and more
  • Wheel Mobile and Studio Tours
  • Gallery Open: Art; Pottery; Crafts
  • Bicycles are welcome–Bike racks will be provided

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 4 p.m. until sunset. More information is available here.

