Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
Injury update: Saban shares latest on Byron Young after Vandy game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young exited Saturday’s contest against Vanderbilt with an injury and was unable to return to the first SEC game of the year. After the 55-3 win over the Commodores, head coach Nick Saban shared the latest on Young. “He’s got a...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
Recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes roll over Wisconsin 52-21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
Redshirt Report: Six Wildcats on verge of burning redshirt
Kentucky held a lead for the majority of Saturday but was not able to put the game away until late against Northern Illinois. The Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the year with a 31-23 win a at Kroger Field. The usual true freshmen suspects appeared on the field this weekend.
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's thrilling 44-41 win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling 44-41 win at Washington State that required the Ducks to score 29 fourth-quarter points to make the win happen.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama
No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Notre Dame Report Card (North Carolina)
The Irish started slowly offensively and defensively. But beginning late in the first quarter, Notre Dame’s offense became a juggernaut and the defense did more than enough to offset two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
