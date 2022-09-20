ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Redshirt Report: Six Wildcats on verge of burning redshirt

Kentucky held a lead for the majority of Saturday but was not able to put the game away until late against Northern Illinois. The Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the year with a 31-23 win a at Kroger Field. The usual true freshmen suspects appeared on the field this weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA

