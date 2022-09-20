ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Prada SS23: Extra-Heavy Falsies, Slits, Skinny Pants and More

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada presented their Spring/Summer 2023 runway show for Prada at Milan Fashion Week with a collection titled “Touch of Crude.”. The co-creative directors teamed up with film director Nicolas Winding Refn for the anticipated show, from the invites all the way to the immersive installation at the venue. Models walked out in looks described to illustrate a “sequence of realities,” with colors and materials contrasting one another.
Hypebae

Over-the-Top Boots, Bootleg Logos and Falling Models: Beate Karlsson on "Looking Rich"

Beate Karlsson brought escapism and humor to the Spring/Summer 2023 runway for her latest collection for Stockholm-born and Florence-based brand AVAVAV. The creative director dedicated the entire presentation to one thing and one thing only: looking rich. Bringing her quirky and whimsical aesthetic to the catwalk, the designer featured everything from bootleg Louis Vuitton logos to necklaces made out of Rolex watches.
Hypebae

Valentino Covers HBX in Its Signature Pink Shade

Barbie-core fever is at an all time high and luxury brand Valentino is capitalizing on the girly trend. The Italian brand covered New York‘s HBX store in its uber-saturated shade of pink to unveil its new rosy-hued collection. “The shade of pink by Pierpaolo Piccioli, for which Valentino is collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to create a unique identity, is individual and unrepeatable in itself,” shares in an exclusive press release.
Hypebae

Rising Label HANKIM Debuts SS23 Collection, "HABIT"

Rising womenswear label HANKIM has revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “HABIT.”. The brand, which launched back in 2020, is helmed by Han Kim, a Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins alum. Having previously showcased her collections at Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week, the up-and-coming creative has presented her latest creations in a series of eerie campaign images.
Hypebae

Fall 2022 Trend Prediction: "Dirty Martini" Nails Will Be Served With Denim Jeans Instead of Vodka

The early days of my relationship with a dirty martini were complex. I craved the effortless sophistication that a martini invoked. However, at this point, I’ve dealt with enough adult life to appreciate the art of the classic drink, and my love for dirty martinis has trickled over into my obsession with nail art. For fall 2022, a beauty editor surmises that “dirty martini” nails will be next for autumn beauty trends.
Hypebae

This adidas and Stella McCartney Tracksuit Can Be Reused and Recycled

Continuing their partnership, Stella McCartney and adidas have announced the forthcoming release of an all-new tracksuit, designed to demonstrate the “potential of circular garment production,” according to the press release. Developed in partnership with the New Cotton Project, an EU consortium dedicated to reducing textile waste, the tracksuit...
Hypebae

Fresh Cut Flowers Returns With 2 Collab Capsules

Portland-based label Fresh Cut Flowers returns with a back-to-back release of its collab capsule with Fisk Gallery and illustrator Austin Rossborough. The latest drop embarks on the brand’s first-ever artist collaboration and features a range of tees, totes and caps. In a brand release, FCF shared that the collection...
Hypebae

Jarritos Rumored To Drop a Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration

Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration have now surfaced online. According to reports, the Swoosh is joining forces with the popular Mexican soft drink brand to rework its signature silhouette. As of now, there is not much information about the project yet. However, fans are expecting the sneaker to feature green, orange and yellow motifs synonymous with the soft drink brand’s logo. A source is speculating the collaboration to arrive in Spring 2023 but neither Jarritos nor Nike has issued made a statement.
Hypebae

What Would We Do Without Moschino?

No matter how the trend bell tolls, Moschino remains a safe place to land. A necessary break from the post apocalyptic, grunge and goth, a respite from the seriousness of fashion and its haunting cyclical nature. At Moschino, its all good. Don’t take its playfulness lightly, Moschino is very much...
Hypebae

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Release Collaborative Track "With You All the Time"

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped their collaborative song, “With You All the Time,” which appears in the Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack. Pugh sings in the song, while Styles plays the piano. “With You All the Time” is credited under Alice and Jack, who are the characters Pugh and Styles portray in the film; they play a married couple.
Hypebae

Polaroid Embarks on Its Future in Music With the Polaroid Radio

Polaroid ventures into the audio side of audio/visual with the release of Polaroid Radio. The iconic camera company has dropped an assortment of brand-new Polaroid Music Players along with an experimental music discovery service called Polaroid Radio. The line up of music players includes a variety of shapes and sizes...
Hypebae

Brad Pitt Launches Genderless Anti-Aging Skincare Line

Brad Pitt has decided to enter the skincare chat, and I believe we’re all here for it. The original heartbreak boy unveils his genderless luxury skincare line, Le Domaine. Le Domaine is not just another celebrity beauty addition. The actor has a viable goal to present efficacy, integrity and accessibility to the world through your body’s largest organ: the skin. The product offerings are focused on anti-aging and the inaugural lineup includes a serum, two face creams and an emulsion cleanser that will be available at the top of 2023.
Hypebae

Nothing Debuts Ear (Stick) on Runway at London Fashion Week

Nothing, the London-based tech company, joined forces with rising designer Chet Lo during London Fashion Week to reveal its new Ear (stick). Showcased on the designer’s debut Spring/Summer 2023 runway titled “baai-san,” the tech accessory boasts an ergonomic design. Molded to the user’s ears, the earphones are housed in a sleek charging case inspired by cosmetic products.
Hypebae

Tommy Jeans Captures West London Through the Lens of its Local Music Community

Having spotlighted NYC-based art curators LAAMS, Tommy Hilfiger continues its exploration of global communities for the Tommy Jeans “Tommy Collection” campaign. In partnership with Hypebae, the latest episode brings west London to the forefront. Led by emerging DJ P-Rallel, the visuals revisit landmark moments, delve into the culturally-rich heritage of the area, and highlight the city’s burgeoning talent. Arriving with fellow music producers and DJs, Jordss and Keyrah, and artist Lord Apex, the campaign is an ode to the community which shaped the creatives.
