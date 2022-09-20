Brad Pitt has decided to enter the skincare chat, and I believe we’re all here for it. The original heartbreak boy unveils his genderless luxury skincare line, Le Domaine. Le Domaine is not just another celebrity beauty addition. The actor has a viable goal to present efficacy, integrity and accessibility to the world through your body’s largest organ: the skin. The product offerings are focused on anti-aging and the inaugural lineup includes a serum, two face creams and an emulsion cleanser that will be available at the top of 2023.

