Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Colorado State
Houston, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect arrested after deadly July shooting of Galveston man, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Galveston man in July, officers with the Galveston Police Department said Friday. Clifton Lee Jones, 23, has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Galveston resident Lyzhon Bankston. On Sunday, July 28,...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
FRESNO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers

The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
HOUSTON, TX

