FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Operation Be That Guy’: DOJ sends darknet drug distributor ‘Choppa’ to prison
HOUSTON – A 42-year-old man residing in Houston has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine as a Darknet vendor, the U. S. announced U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Dennis Escobar aka Choppa, pleaded guilty Dec. 22, 2021 to engaging in a...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old arrested for alleged terrorist threat on Fort Bend County fair, deputies say
FORT BEND, Texas – A Houston teenager was arrested Friday night after allegedly posting a threat about the Fort Bend County fair on social media. According to officials, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a tip stating that a man has made a post on Instagram, threatening the fair.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in NE Harris County; Suspect taken into custody, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot and killed in northeast Harris County, and the suspected gunman has been arrested. According to HCSO, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway on Saturday afternoon. It...
Click2Houston.com
Mother shot during exchange of gunfire with uninvited suspect inside apartment complex, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was wounded following a gunfight with an uninvited man inside her apartment Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting took place in the 12700 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County Thursday, deputies said. Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. Deputies said they were able to track the suspect’s vehicle and...
Click2Houston.com
Man who barricaded himself inside home found dead inside NW Harris Co. home after lengthy SWAT standoff, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A SWAT standoff came to an end early Saturday after a suspect who barricaded inside a northwest Harris County home following a shooting was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called to the scene around...
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot and her husband, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $80K for suspect who shot man in High Island, sheriff says
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A suspect was jailed and given an $80,000 bond after shooting a man Thursday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 6:18 p.m. to the1400 block of Weeks Avenue in High Island in reference to a shooting. When patrol deputies arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 2 suspects wanted for capital murder in 2003 case in La Porte, police say
LA PORTE, Texas – Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of murder in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2003. Miguel Beltran and Ciro Beltran are wanted for capital murder by the La Porte Police Department, according to Crime Stoppers in a release. The incident happened...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
Click2Houston.com
2 people shot after argument outside north Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition and a woman is expected to survive after police say they were both shot by a man outside an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday, police said. Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said it happened in the 4000 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after deadly July shooting of Galveston man, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Galveston man in July, officers with the Galveston Police Department said Friday. Clifton Lee Jones, 23, has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Galveston resident Lyzhon Bankston. On Sunday, July 28,...
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
Click2Houston.com
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot multiple times after argument outside food truck in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place at a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in front of a hot-chicken food truck outside a gas station located in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway at around 2:20 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers
The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
