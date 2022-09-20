Read full article on original website
Off-duty Wichita police detective arrested after DUI crash
Police said an off-duty Wichita police detective was arrested late Friday night after she was involved in a crash with a Q-Line bus downtown. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m. at Douglas and Waco, when a passenger car collided with the Q-Line bus. The driver of the car was off-duty detective MaryAnna Hoyt, and police said she showed signs of impairment. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the crash, and Hoyt was booked for DUI.
2 Injured In Friday Night Shootings
Wichita police responded to two separate shootings that occurred less than an hour apart Friday night. The first shooting happened in the 5600 block of E. Osie (near Harry and Oliver) after a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old was reportedly shot outside of a home and was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.”
Wichita Libraries Waiving Long-Overdue Fees During “Amnesty Week”
Wichita Public Library will host Amnesty Week September 26-October 2, 2022 to give customers the opportunity to return long overdue materials and have processing and replacement fees eliminated. This is an effort to reintroduce lapsed customers to the Library and get lost materials back into circulation. During this week, customers...
Teen Injured After Hitting a School Bus in Hesston
A teenage girl was injured after hitting a school bus in Hesston Friday morning. Hesston police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. south of Hesston on Old 81 Highway. Authorities with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says the bus stopped in the 5600 block of Hesston Road and was rear-ended by an SUV.
Ulrich Museum at WSU to Kick Off Contemporary Indigenous Arts Festival
The Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University announced the line-up of performances, artist talks, hands-on workshops and short films that will join the Myths of the West as the museum presents its Contemporary Indigenous Arts Festival. The event is Tuesday, October 4th and Wednesday, October 5th at the...
Greater Andover Days Begins Next Friday
Greater Andover Days kicks off next weekend It runs from Friday, September 30th to Sunday, October 2nd, at Central Park in Andover (1609 E. Central Ave.). Greater Andover Days is a family-friendly festival that features food trucks, live music, kid’s activities, fireworks, Zumba, a car show, golf tournament and more.
