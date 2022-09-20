Police said an off-duty Wichita police detective was arrested late Friday night after she was involved in a crash with a Q-Line bus downtown. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m. at Douglas and Waco, when a passenger car collided with the Q-Line bus. The driver of the car was off-duty detective MaryAnna Hoyt, and police said she showed signs of impairment. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the crash, and Hoyt was booked for DUI.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO