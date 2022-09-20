Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
Watch: Mac Jones scores rushing touchdown, hits the Griddy
Jones's three-yard scamper gave New England a 10-7 lead over Baltimore in the second quarter. Mac Jones and the Patriots are having some fun in the first half of Sunday’s home opener against the Ravens. With 6:04 remaining in the second quarter, Jones gave New England a 10-7 lead...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
Quinnen Williams gets into heated shouting match with New York Jets coach on sidelines
It doesn’t take much to get tempers flaring on gameday. Especially when your team is down big, losing the game.
A.J. Brown puts on Batman cape after scoring first TD as an Eagle
When asked about the Eagles’ receivers, Slay called Brown “swole” Batman, DeVonta Smith “skinny” Batman, and Watkins as “fast” Batman. The reference has stuck.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
CBS Sports
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR
Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up sixth win
Bard (6-4) struck out two and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. Bard entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning, and he stayed in the game to pitch a scoreless 10th frame. He's turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 12:3 K:BB while racking up six saves and three wins. Bard now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3
Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday
Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury
Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford will build on momentum
Starting Week 3 with the Thursday night game featuring the Steelers and Browns, we don't have a star-power quarterback showcase until Josh Allen and high-powered Bills face the Dolphins and six-touchdown Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in the 1 p.m. window Sunday on CBS. Any more performances like last Sunday in Baltimore could make Tagovailoa a fixture in lineups regardless of matchups the way Allen is.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers, swipes bag
Rutschman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-0 win over Houston. Rutschman was all over Friday's box score, including his solo home run in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. He later stole his fourth bag of the year in the sixth before doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Rutschman improved his season slash line to .258/.365/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 102 games. Since the All-Star break, he's hitting .287 with an impressive 41:41 BB:K.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
