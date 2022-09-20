Former condo association president charged with video voyeurism arrested again

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler county man accused of placing a hidden camera inside a condo bedroom and recording guests who stayed there has been arrested again.

Robert Orr, 56, was arrested Sept. 19 on five additional felony charges after detectives learned of a third victim.

Investigators said during a forensic examination of several spy cameras along with other kinds of electronic equipment seized from Orr’s apartment they found multiple videos and photos of the third victim, some of which date back to 2018.

Detectives said the videos appear to have been from another condominium within the same complex.

Orr had been out on bond after his initial arrest on video voyeurism charges earlier Sept 6.

Detectives said Orr, the former president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association, hid a USB camera inside an indoor flower pot located in a bedroom of a condo that the victims had been staying in.

Deputies said that when they searched the footage, they found a video of two people in various stages of undress inside the condo, including the woman who filed the report and a man who was also staying in the condo that weekend.

Detectives said they also found videos of Orr testing the camera inside his own condo before placing it in the flower pot.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said at the time of Orr’s initial arrest there could be more victims.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious,” Staly said.

The Mantanzas Shores president said Orr resigned as president of the Las Brisas Homeowners Association after his arrest and said the community has also done three sweeps of all the public buildings within the Las Brisas community and no other devices were found.

Investigators ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911.

Video: Condo association president accused of installing hidden camera in condo bedroom The president of a condo association in Flagler County is accused of placing a hidden camera inside the bedroom of a condo, recording guests who stayed there. (Mike Springer, WFTV.com)

