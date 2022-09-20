ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Former condo association president charged with video voyeurism arrested again

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler county man accused of placing a hidden camera inside a condo bedroom and recording guests who stayed there has been arrested again.

Robert Orr, 56, was arrested Sept. 19 on five additional felony charges after detectives learned of a third victim.

Investigators said during a forensic examination of several spy cameras along with other kinds of electronic equipment seized from Orr’s apartment they found multiple videos and photos of the third victim, some of which date back to 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4ADz_0i3IGFpG00

Detectives said the videos appear to have been from another condominium within the same complex.

Orr had been out on bond after his initial arrest on video voyeurism charges earlier Sept 6.

Detectives said Orr, the former president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association, hid a USB camera inside an indoor flower pot located in a bedroom of a condo that the victims had been staying in.

Deputies said that when they searched the footage, they found a video of two people in various stages of undress inside the condo, including the woman who filed the report and a man who was also staying in the condo that weekend.

Detectives said they also found videos of Orr testing the camera inside his own condo before placing it in the flower pot.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said at the time of Orr’s initial arrest there could be more victims.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious,” Staly said.

The Mantanzas Shores president said Orr resigned as president of the Las Brisas Homeowners Association after his arrest and said the community has also done three sweeps of all the public buildings within the Las Brisas community and no other devices were found.

Investigators ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911.

Video: Condo association president accused of installing hidden camera in condo bedroom The president of a condo association in Flagler County is accused of placing a hidden camera inside the bedroom of a condo, recording guests who stayed there. (Mike Springer, WFTV.com)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

wordtoyourmother
4d ago

the condo association should vote to kick him out due yo his behavior. if they so mot at least vote on it everyone on the hoa should be fired.

Reply
4
Related
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Authorities need help to find missing Flagler County teen

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Bunnell. According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She is described as a Black female with brown...
BUNNELL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyeurism#Condo#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
111K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy