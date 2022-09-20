Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
James Earl Jones allowed A.I. software to use earlier Darth Vader voice recordings as he steps back from role
For 45 years, James Earl Jones has struck fear into the hearts of audiences around the globe using just his voice as Star Wars' villainous Darth Vader. Now, as the 91-year-old actor begins to step away from the role, he's ensuring that the nefarious Sith Lord will continue to instill terror in a galaxy far, far into the future.
“Don’t Worry Darling” Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama
The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film— with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
Tyler Perry discusses the 27-year journey to bring A Jazzman's Blues to the screen
It took over two decades for Tyler Perry to bring his period melodrama, A Jazzman's Blues, to the screen — and the beloved entertainer and media mogul wouldn't have had it any other way. Set against the backdrop of the 1940s, A Jazzman's Blues (out Friday on Netflix) tells...
Anthony Mackie wants a Captain America: New World Order fight that 'rivals' Chris Evans' epic elevator brawl
For six films, Anthony Mackie watched as Chris Evans kicked, punched, and swung his shield through impossible battles against HYDRA agents and intergalactic baddies as Captain America. Now, as his character Sam Wilson takes up the moniker in Captain America: New World Order, Mackie is ready to jump into the action in a major way.
Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'
Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season
The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at #1 as Drama Train Pulls Into Station
“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery) performed slightly better than studio and tracking projections to take #1 this weekend with about the same gross as “The Woman King” (Sony) last weekend. The performance of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African female warrior film, which cost $15 million more than Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed 1950s “Stepford Wives”-adjacent drama with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, was regarded as strong, in part because of lower expectations. After the barrage of publicity surrounding its Venice showing, “Darling” became a box-office cause celebre with consensus of an opening weekend of $20 million or higher. However, it faced an above-average...
Jason Momoa reveals the 3 rules of Slumberland to help keep you out of 'dream pig' jail
Welcome to Slumberland, where your wildest dreams become a reality — as long as you stay out of trouble. During Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, fans were treated to a new clip from the upcoming film, which stars Jason Momoa as Flip, a horned 9-foot-tall monster-human hybrid who teams up with Nema, an 11-year-old girl played by Marlow Barkley. Flip guides Nema through a secret map of Slumberland, a fantastical place where dreams and nightmares come to life. After Nemo's father goes missing, she embarks on a journey to find him, hoping that Flip can help her along the way.
Minnie Driver joins The Witcher-verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin
Who knew that the glue to hold the Witcher-verse together would be actress Minnie Driver?. The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, more recently seen in HBO Max series Starstruck and the Camila Cabello-fronted Cinderella movie, has joined Netflix's fantasy franchise in a pivotal role that connects The Witcher's past and future.
James Cameron worried original Avatar's 3D might look 'cringe-worthy' compared to sequels
The 3D and visual effects in the forthcoming Avatar sequels are so stunning, says director James Cameron, he worried that they might make 2009's blockbuster original seem quaint in comparison. Fortunately, the first film has received a major makeover ahead of today's rerelease, less than three months before its highly-anticipated...
Guillermo del Toro shows the pure stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio in sneak peek
Guillermo del Toro, the filmmaker behind Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, has pursued his version of Pinocchio for years — a stop-motion animated adventure set in fascist Italy pre-World War II. So... not Disney's approach. The film is finally coming out this December, and Del Toro shared a sneak peek that shows off the fruits of the tireless labor that went into the stop-motion.
Jennifer Lopez is a badass Mother in thrilling preview of her new assassin movie
Jennifer Lopez is The Mother of all assassins in a first-look preview of her new Netflix thriller. The Hustlers star gets gritty in the official teaser trailer released Saturday during the streamer's TUDUM fan event. The Niki Caro-directed film that also features The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes, Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal performer Paul Raci, and Mozart in the Jungle's Gael García Bernal.
Lena Dunham reveals how Clueless, Slums of Beverly Hills inspired Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham hopes her new movie Catherine Called Birdy will resonate with teen girls the same way Alicia Silverstone's Clueless and Natasha Lyonne's Slums of Beverly Hills did for her as a young adult. "When I first presented the idea 10 years ago, just having started Girls, the people in...
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
Jen and Judy are doing their 'f---ing best' post-accident in first Dead to Me season 3 teaser
All roads have led to this. Trauma bond BFFs Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) gear up for one last ride to skirt the law in the first teaser trailer for Dead to Me season 3. Netflix unveiled the final season footage at its TUDUM global fan event on Saturday, where a premiere date was also revealed: Nov. 17.
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega put a stylish spin on government conspiracies in They Cloned Tyrone
It's all fun and games until an elevator door slides open to reveal a nefarious government lab. Netflix's mind-bending mystery caper They Cloned Tyrone stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely — yet stylish — crime-solving trio. The streamer offered a first look at the high-octane '70s-infused flick during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday.
Emily Blunt talks producing for the first time and shooting action scenes in a corset for The English
Emily Blunt has danced across London, sung her way through the woods, and given birth silently during an alien invasion. But nothing tops having to do an action scene in a corset, which was a frequent occurrence on her new Prime Video series The English. "It's so awful," she proclaims....
Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser summons first look at fan favorites and the return of Kirigan
Netflix said "let there be light and the Sun Summoner rose once more. The steamer revealed a Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser trailer during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, showing off first looks at the returning cast, as well as new faces, including fan favorites adapted from Leigh Bardugo's books.
