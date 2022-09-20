ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

“Don’t Worry Darling” Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama

The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film— with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Walking Dead
EW.com

Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'

Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season

The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at #1 as Drama Train Pulls Into Station

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery) performed slightly better than studio and tracking projections to take #1 this weekend with about the same gross as “The Woman King” (Sony) last weekend. The performance of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African female warrior film, which cost $15 million more than Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed 1950s “Stepford Wives”-adjacent drama with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, was regarded as strong, in part because of lower expectations. After the barrage of publicity surrounding its Venice showing, “Darling” became a box-office cause celebre with consensus of an opening weekend of $20 million or higher. However, it faced an above-average...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

Jason Momoa reveals the 3 rules of Slumberland to help keep you out of 'dream pig' jail

Welcome to Slumberland, where your wildest dreams become a reality — as long as you stay out of trouble. During Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, fans were treated to a new clip from the upcoming film, which stars Jason Momoa as Flip, a horned 9-foot-tall monster-human hybrid who teams up with Nema, an 11-year-old girl played by Marlow Barkley. Flip guides Nema through a secret map of Slumberland, a fantastical place where dreams and nightmares come to life. After Nemo's father goes missing, she embarks on a journey to find him, hoping that Flip can help her along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Minnie Driver joins The Witcher-verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin

Who knew that the glue to hold the Witcher-verse together would be actress Minnie Driver?. The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, more recently seen in HBO Max series Starstruck and the Camila Cabello-fronted Cinderella movie, has joined Netflix's fantasy franchise in a pivotal role that connects The Witcher's past and future.
MOVIES
EW.com

Guillermo del Toro shows the pure stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio in sneak peek

Guillermo del Toro, the filmmaker behind Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, has pursued his version of Pinocchio for years — a stop-motion animated adventure set in fascist Italy pre-World War II. So... not Disney's approach. The film is finally coming out this December, and Del Toro shared a sneak peek that shows off the fruits of the tireless labor that went into the stop-motion.
MOVIES
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez is a badass Mother in thrilling preview of her new assassin movie

Jennifer Lopez is The Mother of all assassins in a first-look preview of her new Netflix thriller. The Hustlers star gets gritty in the official teaser trailer released Saturday during the streamer's TUDUM fan event. The Niki Caro-directed film that also features The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes, Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal performer Paul Raci, and Mozart in the Jungle's Gael García Bernal.
MOVIES
EW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jamie Foxx and John Boyega put a stylish spin on government conspiracies in They Cloned Tyrone

It's all fun and games until an elevator door slides open to reveal a nefarious government lab. Netflix's mind-bending mystery caper They Cloned Tyrone stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely — yet stylish — crime-solving trio. The streamer offered a first look at the high-octane '70s-infused flick during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy