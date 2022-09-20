ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

KFYR-TV

ND tribal colleges enter education partnership with energy companies

BISMARCK, N.D (KFYR) – An educational partnership between the North Dakota Tribal College System and three energy companies was announced on Friday morning. Fourteen million dollars will be given out over a four-year period to the state’s five tribal colleges for apprenticeship programs. Hess Corporation donated 12 million...
EDUCATION
KFYR-TV

North Dakota hunter safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the time of year when hunters hit the fields with family and friends pursuing wild game. The majority of hunting accidents in North Dakota are preventable, a notable fact to keep in mind when hitting the field this fall. “Generally, they’re occurring just a...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
State
North Dakota State
KFYR-TV

Red Cross seeking volunteers for Puerto Rico disaster relief

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the waters recede in Puerto Rico, the Red Cross is trying to get their volunteers on the ground. According to the Red Cross website, as of Wednesday more than 460 people were being housed in schools turned emergency shelters. The buildings are being run with solar power panels which were installed after Hurricane Maria in 2017.
CHARITIES
KFYR-TV

Abortion can still be performed in North Dakota - at least for now

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortions can still be performed in North Dakota, for now. On Friday, Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick denied a request from Attorney General Drew Wrigley to lift a stay on North Dakota’s law banning abortion. The stay was placed after the state’s only abortion clinic sued the state to continue performing abortions.
POLITICS
#Sustainable Energy#Project Phoenix#Geothermal Power
KFYR-TV

Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters say the proposed...
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Evening Weather 9/22/22

“It makes me feel hopeful.” Next generation studies North Dakota’s wetlands, grasslands. Local news, weather, and sports.
ENVIRONMENT

