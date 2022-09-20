Read full article on original website
Dickinson-based broadband provider awarded $13 million for additional high-speed internet access
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $500 million in federal loans and grants are helping internet providers expand access toward rural homes and businesses. Of that, $46 million will be going to North Dakota providers, including one in Dickinson. Consolidated received nearly $14 million as part of the US Department...
ND tribal colleges enter education partnership with energy companies
BISMARCK, N.D (KFYR) – An educational partnership between the North Dakota Tribal College System and three energy companies was announced on Friday morning. Fourteen million dollars will be given out over a four-year period to the state’s five tribal colleges for apprenticeship programs. Hess Corporation donated 12 million...
“It makes me feel hopeful.” Next generation studies North Dakota’s wetlands, grasslands
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To celebrate the duck stamp contest being held in Bismarck for the first time, Ducks Unlimited, North Dakota Game and Fish and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are teaching kids about our wetlands and grasslands, and of course, the wildlife found in them. At North...
North Dakota hunter safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the time of year when hunters hit the fields with family and friends pursuing wild game. The majority of hunting accidents in North Dakota are preventable, a notable fact to keep in mind when hitting the field this fall. “Generally, they’re occurring just a...
Red Cross seeking volunteers for Puerto Rico disaster relief
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the waters recede in Puerto Rico, the Red Cross is trying to get their volunteers on the ground. According to the Red Cross website, as of Wednesday more than 460 people were being housed in schools turned emergency shelters. The buildings are being run with solar power panels which were installed after Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Book about growing up in North Dakota in the 1950s wins national award, headed for the big screen
BISMARCK, N.D. – Windmills are an iconic piece of the North Dakota landscape. Early settlers used windmills to pump water from wells for livestock and household use. By 1954, most farms in the state had electricity, and windmills started to be phased out. But for the Pfeiffer sisters, who...
Abortion can still be performed in North Dakota - at least for now
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Abortions can still be performed in North Dakota, for now. On Friday, Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick denied a request from Attorney General Drew Wrigley to lift a stay on North Dakota’s law banning abortion. The stay was placed after the state’s only abortion clinic sued the state to continue performing abortions.
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters say the proposed...
Evening Weather 9/22/22
