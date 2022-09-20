Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Related
Police search for endangered man out of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered 48-year-old man. Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot in the 900 block of Beaumead Court, according to police. Police say Manishkumar is 6'1" with brown...
Missing 10-year-old Newport News boy found safe
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (UPDATE:) A 10-year-old boy reported missing Saturday has been found. Newport News Police confirm they located Mekhi Bivens and he is safe. Police are searching for a missing boy. Mekhi Bivens, 10, was last seen Saturday around 7:30 p.m., according Newport News Police. He was...
Name of pilot, passenger released after hang glider crash off Outer Banks
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Police released the names of the individuals involved in a hang glider crash off the Outer Banks earlier this week. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people when it malfunctioned Wednesday morning and landed in the ocean, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores.
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Rabid raccoon captured in Newport News
The Peninsula Health District is advising the community that a captured raccoon tested positive for rabies on Friday.
17-year-old Komodo dragon at Virginia Aquarium passes away
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its long-time Komodo dragons that spent more than 15 years there. The dragon, Sanchez, lived to be 17 years old, the aquarium said in a news release. "He loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portsmouth Police investigating second fatal shooting in 24 hours; ID suspects in first
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating its second fatal shooting in 24 hours Sunday morning. The department Tweeted that it was investigating a shooting that happened in the tenth block of Carver Circle. PPD said one person died and another was gravely hurt but is in...
Police investigate Elizabeth City shooting that left woman dead
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Elizabeth City after a woman was fatally shot Friday evening. The Elizabeth City Police Department identified the victim as Erin Gibbs, 38. The shooting happened near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Police officers responded around 7:20 p.m....
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m. When police officers arrived, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family displaced following house fire on Old Galberry Rd in Chesapeake
A family is left without a home following a residential fire late Friday evening in Chesapeake.
Woman fatally shot Friday night in Elizabeth City
The woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.
Missing Accomack County woman last heard from more than a week ago
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A missing Accomack County woman was last heard from more than a week ago. According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Alyssa Nicole Taylor doesn't have a car but said she was leaving the area in a tractor-trailer for a few days. Taylor is...
Virginia man carves remarkable 1600-foot-long wooden chain
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Officials advise against swimming at VB Oceanfront due to wind and high surf
The City of Virginia Beach said the Oceanfront Resort is in an extreme red flag condition.
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
Newport News police investigate Westbound Oyster Point Road four vehicle crash
Westbound Oyster Point Road and an eastbound lane is shut down at Canon Blvd due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries this morning.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1